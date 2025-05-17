



In May 2025, the Indian Army’s air defence units achieved a significant operational milestone by neutralising over 600 Pakistani drones along the western front during a four-day period of heightened hostilities, as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.





This large-scale drone incursion was launched by Pakistan in retaliation to Indian missile strikes targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which themselves were a response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 Indian lives.





The Indian Army responded with a rapid and comprehensive deployment of its air defence network, mobilising more than 1,000 gun systems and 750 short- and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, all integrated with a wide array of radars.





The multi-layered air defence grid, which included indigenous systems like Akash and Akashteer, as well as legacy weapons, was swiftly transitioned from peacetime posture to full combat readiness.





This robust network allowed Indian forces to intercept and destroy over 600 drones, while repelling the remainder, thus thwarting Pakistan’s attempts to overwhelm the air defence system with multiple waves of drone swarms.





Senior Army Air Defence officers highlighted that the operation not only protected vital military and civilian infrastructure but also shattered the perceived supremacy of drone warfare. The Pakistani drone swarms, many of them armed, were designed to test and map India’s air defence radar network, gather real-time intelligence, and force India to expend its ammunition reserves.





However, Indian preparedness-bolstered by regular and emergency procurements over the previous five years-ensured that ammunition stocks were sufficient to meet the challenge.





Indian air defence strategy was marked by tactical restraint; top-tier systems like the Russian S-400 and Barak-8 MR-SAM were not used against low-value drone targets, preserving their capabilities for higher-threat scenarios.





The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of indigenous technology and the rigorous training of Indian forces, reinforcing India’s deterrence posture and operational readiness.





The episode marked a new phase in Indo-Pakistani military rivalry, with both sides employing advanced drone and missile technologies in a rapid escalation.





While Pakistan’s strategy aimed to gather intelligence and inflict damage on Indian military and civilian targets, it was decisively countered by India’s layered air defence response, leading to a cessation of hostilities after four days and sending a clear message regarding India’s resolve against cross-border terrorism and aerial threats.





Based On TOI Report







