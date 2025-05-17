Before-After Images: The hangar at Bholari air base was severely damaged in the air strike





In the wake of Indian Air Force precision strikes on the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on May 10, 2025, Pakistan is reportedly considering relocating its Army General Headquarters (GHQ) from Chaklala, Rawalpindi, to Islamabad.





The strikes, which formed part of a broader Indian military response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, inflicted significant structural damage on the Nur Khan Airbase, a critical military facility situated just 10 kilometres from Islamabad and adjacent to the current GHQ.





Satellite imagery from Chinese firm MIZAZVISION and India’s Kawa Space confirmed the extent of the destruction, showing broken fuel trucks, a collapsed warehouse roof, and debris scattered near the main runway.





The damage included at least two military transport vehicles and key infrastructure supporting Pakistan’s vital military assets, such as SAAB-2000 Erieye surveillance planes (AWACS), IL-78 refuelling aircraft, and C-130 transporters. The Nur Khan base also supports drone operations and is closely located to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal-estimated at over 170 warheads.





The strikes revealed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s air defence, particularly in radar coverage and electronic warfare capabilities near the capital. The deep penetration by Indian drones and missiles into Rawalpindi was described by intelligence sources as a major shock, prompting urgent discussions within Pakistan’s military leadership about dispersing strategic assets and relocating command centres to reduce vulnerability.





In response to the attacks, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was moved to a fortified bunker within GHQ, and there are reports that the Army Chief’s residence will also be shifted if the headquarters relocates.





The potential move is seen as both a strategic and symbolic response to the exposure of Pakistan’s military command infrastructure. Relocating GHQ to Islamabad, or potentially to more defensible regions like Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is under consideration to leverage natural geographic protection and enhance security for top military leadership.





However, Indian officials have characterised the possible relocation as a sign of desperation, noting that moving command-and-control systems would require years and significant financial resources-posing a challenge for Pakistan’s strained economy.





The attack on Nur Khan Airbase is widely regarded as a turning point in the ongoing India-Pakistan confrontation, fundamentally altering Pakistan’s defensive calculus.





The disruption of critical military links and the exposure of vulnerabilities at the heart of Pakistan’s defence establishment have triggered a reassessment of security protocols and infrastructure.





While no official decision has been announced, the urgency and seriousness of the deliberations signal a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s military strategy in the face of evolving regional threats.





Based On ET News Report



