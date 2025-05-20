



The Indian Army has categorically denied media reports and statements suggesting that air defence (AD) guns or related military resources were deployed within the premises of the Golden Temple (Sri Darbar Sahib) in Amritsar during Operation Sindoor, which followed escalated tensions with Pakistan in May 2025.





This clarification comes after Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, stated in an interview that the head Granthi (chief priest) of the Golden Temple had permitted the Army to deploy air defence guns within the shrine complex to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan. D’Cunha claimed that this cooperation included switching off the Golden Temple’s lights to enhance drone detection, describing it as a rare and unprecedented move.





However, this assertion has been strongly refuted by multiple Sikh religious authorities and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body. Giani Raghbir Singh, the head Granthi of the Golden Temple, unequivocally denied any communication or permission granted to the Army for deploying air defence guns. He stated he was abroad on leave during the period in question and was not contacted by any Army official. He labelled the Army officer’s statement as “propaganda” and called for an investigation by the SGPC to clarify the matter and determine if any member was involved without official sanction.





SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also rejected the claims, clarifying that the only request from authorities was to switch off the lights at the Golden Temple during a city-wide blackout, which was done in the interest of public safety. Dhami emphasized that no permission was given for installing any defence equipment inside the shrine, and there was no direct communication from the Army regarding such deployment. Additional head priest Giani Amarjeet Singh echoed these statements, calling the deployment claims “shockingly untrue” and confirming that no air defence systems were brought into the Golden Temple.





The Indian Army’s official statement reinforced these denials, stating: “No AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple)”. The Army clarified that while Amritsar was targeted by Pakistani drones and projectiles following Operation Sindoor, all threats were intercepted and destroyed without the need to deploy air defence resources inside the Golden Temple.





Both the Indian Army and Sikh religious authorities have firmly denied the deployment of air defence guns at the Golden Temple during Operation Sindoor. The only confirmed cooperation was the switching off of lights during a blackout, with no military equipment installed or operated within the sacred premises.





