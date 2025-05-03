



SiriNor, a deep-tech aerospace start-up, has successfully completed ground testing of what is being hailed as the world's first scalable all-electric jet engine at its Pune facility. This milestone achievement represents a significant breakthrough in sustainable aviation technology, validating the engine's Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6) under NASA's framework.





The proprietary propulsion system exceeded its design benchmarks by achieving over 40,000 RPM and delivering 10 kilograms-force (kgf) of thrust, demonstrating its commercial viability for future aviation applications. With a power-agnostic design that eliminates combustion and reduces manufacturing and maintenance costs significantly, SiriNor is positioning itself to disrupt the global jet engine market projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, implementing a phased commercialisation approach beginning with UAVs in 2026 and culminating with regional aircraft by 2030.





Ground Breaking Electric Propulsion Technology





SiriNor's electric jet engine represents a fundamental shift in aviation propulsion technology, moving away from traditional combustion-based systems toward clean, efficient electric alternatives. The all-electric jet engine has successfully achieved Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6) under NASA's framework, which indicates that the technology has been validated in a relevant environment and is advancing toward commercial viability.





The engine's performance during on-ground testing has been exceptional, surpassing its design targets by reaching over 40,000 RPM and delivering 10 kilograms-force (kgf) of thrust, proving its capacity to deliver the power necessary for practical applications. This achievement marks a crucial milestone in the development of scalable, zero-emission propulsion systems that could revolutionise the aviation industry.





The innovative engine architecture employs a unique tip-driven propulsion design that distinguishes it from conventional jet engines. Unlike traditional engines with a central hub, SiriNor's technology utilises distributed edge-mounted motors, which results in lower thermal loads and significantly simplified manufacturing processes. This approach enables greater scalability and adaptability across various aircraft platforms.





Furthermore, the engine's power-agnostic design is compatible with both battery systems and hydrogen fuel cells, allowing for flexible implementation depending on the specific application requirements and available infrastructure. This versatility is particularly valuable during the transition period toward fully sustainable aviation, as it allows aircraft manufacturers to adopt the technology based on their existing capabilities and future energy strategies.





By eliminating combustion and the need for exotic materials typically required in conventional jet engines, SiriNor's electric propulsion system offers substantial cost advantages. Manufacturing costs are reduced by approximately 30%, while maintenance requirements are cut by about 40% compared to traditional jet engines.





These economic benefits, combined with the environmental advantages of zero-emission operation, create a compelling value proposition for aviation manufacturers and operators facing increasing pressure to reduce both costs and carbon footprints. The modular architecture also simplifies retrofitting existing aircraft, potentially accelerating industry-wide adoption of electric propulsion technology across various aviation segments.





IDN







