

The recent escalation between India and Pakistan marks a historic shift in South Asian military dynamics, as both countries deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at an unprecedented scale during four days of intense fighting in May 2025.

Escalation And Use of Drones





The immediate trigger for the conflict was a militant attack in Kashmir, which India attributed to Pakistan-based groups. In retaliation, India launched airstrikes on what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The following night, Pakistan responded by sending an estimated 300–400 drones across 36 locations along the border to probe Indian air defences. Both sides deployed not only surveillance drones but also armed UAVs and loitering munitions, with India reportedly using Israeli HAROP and Polish WARMATE drones, while Pakistan relied on Turkish-origin YIHA-III, Asisguard Songar, and domestically produced Shahpar-II UAVs.





Strategic Rationale And Military Calculus





Both India and Pakistan view drones as a means to apply military pressure and demonstrate resolve without risking pilots or expensive aircraft, and without provoking uncontrollable escalation. Drones enable precision strikes and allow for rapid, flexible responses, making them attractive for limited engagements. This approach is seen as a way to manage domestic expectations and international scrutiny while avoiding the risks of full-scale war.





Investment And Industrial Strategies





India is accelerating its investment in indigenous drone technology, with plans to spend up to $470 million on UAVs in the next 12 to 24 months—three times pre-conflict levels. The government has approved $4.6 billion in emergency military procurement, with a significant portion earmarked for combat and surveillance drones. Indian firms like ideaForge and NewSpace are expanding R&D, particularly in loitering munitions and electronic warfare-resistant drones.





Pakistan is intensifying collaboration with China and Turkey to enhance its domestic drone production and technology base. The partnership with Turkish defence contractor Baykar allows for rapid local assembly of drones, such as the YIHA-III, with production times as short as two to three days. Pakistan’s drone fleet is described as “extensive and diverse,” incorporating platforms from China, Turkey, and local manufacturers.





Operational Effectiveness And Countermeasures





India’s use of Cold War-era anti-aircraft guns, upgraded with modern radar and communications, proved surprisingly effective against drone swarms. Elite units like the IAF Garud Commandos also played a key role in neutralizing Turkish-supplied drones during the conflict. Both sides claim operational successes: India asserts it struck key infrastructure in Pakistan with minimal risk, while Pakistan claims to have shot down numerous Indian drones and targeted Indian defence facilities.





Vulnerabilities And Supply Chain Concerns





A significant vulnerability for India is its reliance on Chinese-made components, such as magnets and lithium for UAV batteries. This dependence is seen as a strategic risk, given China’s close military ties with Pakistan and its ability to restrict exports, as seen in other conflicts. Indian defence planners acknowledge the need to diversify supply chains, but recognize this as a medium- to long-term challenge.





Implications And Outlook





The drone arms race between India and Pakistan is reshaping military postures in South Asia. Both countries are investing heavily in new technologies and local production, aiming to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance their capabilities. The use of UAVs lowers the threshold for military action, allowing for targeted strikes with reduced risk of escalation, but also introduces new risks, especially if drones are used in densely populated or contested areas.





Experts warn that while drones offer cost-effective and flexible options for limited conflict, their proliferation could make future confrontations more unpredictable and potentially destabilizing in a region already fraught with tension.





