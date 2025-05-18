



On Saturday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir intensified its crackdown on terror networks by conducting a series of coordinated raids across the Kashmir Valley. Acting on court-authorised warrants, SIA teams, accompanied by Executive Magistrates to ensure adherence to legal protocols, searched the residences of eleven individuals suspected of being terror associates and over ground workers (OGWs).





The operations spanned multiple districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, and Handwara, reflecting the agency’s comprehensive approach to dismantling support systems for terrorism in the region.





According to officials, the individuals targeted in these raids are believed to have direct links with terrorists based in Pakistan. Investigators suspect that these persons have been providing critical logistical support, facilitating communication, and offering shelter to militants operating within Jammu and Kashmir.





The SIA, which serves as the Union Territory’s counterpart to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is probing the suspects’ alleged involvement in a range of activities designed to further terrorist objectives, such as aiding the movement of militants, managing covert communication channels, and potentially coordinating recruitment drives for extremist groups.





The raids are part of an ongoing effort by security agencies to disrupt the infrastructure that enables terrorism in the Valley. Officials emphasised that all procedures were conducted strictly within the ambit of the law, with oversight from judicial authorities.





The SIA is expected to continue its investigations based on the evidence and information gathered during these searches, with the aim of bringing those involved in supporting terrorism to justice and strengthening the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







