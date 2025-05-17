



Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently engaged with the Indian diaspora in São Paulo, Brazil, underscoring India’s growing influence and achievements on the global stage.





During this interaction, Gadkari highlighted the country’s robust economic growth, rapid infrastructure development, and the strengthening of international partnerships.





He described India as a “land of opportunities,” inviting the global Indian diaspora to explore, invest, and partner in India’s journey toward a sustainable and prosperous future.





Gadkari placed particular emphasis on the vast investment and innovation opportunities in India’s emerging sectors, such as biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility.





He outlined the Indian government’s substantial policy support and investments in these areas, noting their significance for both environmental sustainability and economic advancement.





The Minister applauded the Indian community’s deep-rooted cultural values and their pivotal role in enhancing India-Brazil relations, especially through collaboration in innovation, Agri-business, energy, and digital technology.





He further acknowledged the Indian diaspora’s contributions as a form of soft power, strengthening India’s global standing and serving as a cultural bridge between India and Brazil. The community in Brazil, numbering around 4,700 to 5,000, is actively engaged in business, technology, Ayurveda, and import-export, and plays a key role in promoting Indian culture and festivals locally.





Earlier, Gadkari represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meet in Brasilia, where he articulated India’s vision for building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.





He highlighted flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala, which collectively aim to create an integrated and inclusive transport ecosystem, driving regional connectivity and economic growth.





Gadkari’s engagements in Brazil, including bilateral meetings with Brazilian transport officials, reinforced India’s commitment to advancing green mobility, technology exchange, and policy synergy in clean energy and efficient transport infrastructure.





Through these interactions, Gadkari not only showcased India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also encouraged the global Indian community to actively participate in India’s transformative journey, fostering deeper ties between India and Brazil in the process.





Based On ANI Report







