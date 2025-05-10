A mosque near Bahawalpur in Pak’s Punjab province that was hit by Ops Sindoor missile strike





The ongoing armed conflict between India and Pakistan has sharply intensified following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, a series of precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





This operation was a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. India attributed the attack to cross-border terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which it alleges are supported by Pakistan.





India’s military response targeted nine key sites associated with these militant groups in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Punjab province. The strikes, carried out by Rafale jets equipped with SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer glide bombs, as well as BrahMos cruise missiles and SkyStriker loitering munitions, were described by Indian officials as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.” Indian authorities emphasized that only terrorist infrastructure was targeted, not Pakistani military facilities, and asserted that the operation was conducted with restraint to minimize collateral damage.





Following the strikes, India reported an increase in Pakistani cross-border artillery shelling, particularly in regions of Indian-administered Kashmir, leading to further escalation. Pakistan retaliated with a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military installations and vital infrastructure, including airports and air bases across Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. However, Indian defence officials stated that these attacks were thwarted, with minimal damage inflicted on Indian assets.





Pakistan launched its own retaliatory operation, codenamed Operation Bunyan al-Marsus, striking several Indian cities. Pakistani officials claimed that Indian strikes had targeted civilian areas, including mosques, resulting in significant civilian casualties.





Amidst these hostilities, Pakistan accused India of damaging its military bases and causing civilian deaths, while simultaneously alleging successful strikes on Indian air bases and critical defence systems, such as the S-400 missile system and airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa.





In a decisive move to counter Pakistani narratives, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi held a joint press conference. They presented time-stamped photographic evidence showing Indian air bases and military installations undamaged, directly contradicting Pakistani claims of successful strikes. The Indian officials labelled these Pakistani assertions as misinformation and propaganda, stressing that India’s retaliatory actions were limited to identified military targets in Pakistan, with efforts made to avoid civilian casualties.





Wing Commander Singh specifically rejected claims regarding the destruction of Indian air defence and strategic assets, reaffirming that all hostile actions had been effectively countered and that the Indian armed forces remained in a high state of operational readiness. She also noted that Pakistan’s military had moved troops into forward areas, signalling a potential for further escalation, but reiterated India’s commitment to non-escalation if reciprocated by Pakistan.





Facing the prospect of a prolonged and potentially uncontrollable conflict, Pakistan initiated diplomatic outreach, seeking de-escalation in the first high-level contact since Operation Sindoor. This move came after sustained Indian retaliation and the effective neutralization of Pakistani attacks, which had failed to inflict significant damage on Indian military infrastructure.





Despite heavy cross-border shelling and ongoing drone warfare-the first such conflict between two nuclear-armed nations in South Asia-India has maintained that its actions are proportionate and aimed solely at neutralizing terror threats. The Indian government has also underscored its willingness to avoid further escalation, provided Pakistan ceases its offensive operations.





The families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims have expressed support for Operation Sindoor, viewing it as a just response and a source of solace. Indian officials have highlighted the operation as a tribute to those lost in the April 22 attack, further consolidating domestic support for the government’s actions.





