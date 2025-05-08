

The eighth meeting of the India-US Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Cooperation (JWGACTC), held from May 13 to 16, 2025, in Delhi and Goa, marked a significant step forward in bilateral defence collaboration.

Constituted under the India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), the JWGACTC has completed a decade of productive engagement, focusing on advancing aircraft carrier technology and operational capabilities for both nations.





A six-member US delegation, led by Rear Admiral Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer for Aircraft Carriers, engaged with Indian counterparts at various defence establishments. The opening session in New Delhi was co-chaired by Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects. During this session, both sides reviewed the progress made over the past ten years, highlighting the group’s achievements in information exchange and technical cooperation.





Key topics discussed included future cooperation in multiple aspects of aircraft carrier technology, such as maintenance methodologies, operational philosophies, flying operations, and the integration of new technologies. The discussions also touched on joint training requirements and areas of mutual technological interest, aiming to enhance both navies’ capabilities and interoperability.





In Goa, the US delegation held professional interactions with Indian Navy aviation specialists, focusing on the operational and technical facets of carrier aviation. These sessions enabled both sides to share best practices and explore avenues for innovation, particularly as India pursues plans for its next-generation indigenous aircraft carriers, which are expected to be larger and more capable than current platforms.





The meeting concluded with the release of a joint statement, reaffirming the commitment to continued collaboration and acknowledging the milestone achieved in bilateral defence ties. Both nations view this partnership as crucial for maintaining a strategic balance and technological edge in the Indo-Pacific region, especially amid evolving maritime security challenges.





Based On PTI Report







