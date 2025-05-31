



Operation Sindoor marked a significant chapter in India’s military history, showcasing both the evolving nature of modern warfare and the country’s strides towards self-reliance in defence. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, in his address to international think tanks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, underscored that India’s approach to the operation was underpinned by indigenous platforms and self-developed networking infrastructure for air defence, without reliance on foreign vendors.





This included the effective use of the Akash missile system and the integration of radars from multiple sources—both domestic and foreign—into a unified, cohesive defence network across India. This network-centric warfare model proved crucial in ensuring operational effectiveness and resilience during the conflict.





General Chauhan highlighted the complexity of contemporary conflicts, noting that modern warfare is no longer linear but spans multiple domains: land, air, sea, cyber, and space. He emphasized the importance of distributed force application, non-linear operations, and the demassification of battlefields, where deception and flexibility have become more critical than traditional surprise tactics.





India’s ability to adapt to these new dynamics was evident in its response during Operation Sindoor, where the armed forces leveraged technology, intelligence, and networked operations to achieve their objectives swiftly and decisively.





On the intelligence front, while commercial satellite imagery is widely available, India relied on its own satellite resources and capabilities. In contrast, Pakistan is believed to have leveraged Chinese and possibly Western commercial imagery, though there is no definitive proof of real-time targeting support from China. This distinction is significant, as it highlights India’s growing self-sufficiency in space-based intelligence and the challenges posed by adversaries seeking external assistance.





The CDS also addressed the broader strategic context, noting that while Pakistan may have sought help from allies for satellite and air defence support, India’s indigenous systems and integrated networks ensured operational autonomy and success.





He pointed out that the process of defence modernisation, driven by initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, is gradually reducing India’s dependence on foreign technology, with increased contributions from startups, MSMEs, and large industries. The country’s vast pool of STEM graduates—more than 20 IITs produce the largest number globally—was cited as a unique advantage, providing a reservoir of talent for solving complex defence challenges.





From a strategic and economic perspective, General Chauhan emphasized the importance of swift disengagement after military operations, as prolonged mobilisation imposes significant financial and developmental costs. India’s strategy of rapid response and equally rapid disengagement was designed to minimize these burdens and avoid the pitfalls of drawn-out conflicts that could hinder national progress.





He also cautioned against the dangers of increased automation in warfare, warning that reduced human costs could lower the threshold for conflict escalation, presenting new ethical and strategic challenges.





In summary, Operation Sindoor illustrated India’s shift towards self-reliance in defence, the effectiveness of network-centric and non-linear warfare, and the importance of indigenous innovation and talent in securing national security objectives.





The operation also highlighted the need for vigilance against disinformation and the complexities of modern, multi-domain conflicts, where success depends on integration, adaptability, and a robust domestic defence ecosystem.





Based On ANI Report







