



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, provided a comprehensive assessment of India’s current standing relative to Pakistan and highlighted the broader strategic context of India’s foreign and defence policy.





General Chauhan emphasised that, despite India’s greater internal diversity and the fact that Pakistan had initially outperformed India in several key metrics at the time of their independence in 1947, India has now overtaken its neighbour on all fronts—including economic performance, human development, and social harmony.





He attributed this transformation to India’s consistent long-term strategy, which has enabled it to overcome initial disadvantages and achieve sustained progress.





On the diplomatic front, General Chauhan referenced India’s proactive efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, most notably the 2014 invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to attend his swearing-in ceremony. This gesture, unprecedented in recent decades, was intended as a signal of goodwill and a potential turning point in bilateral relations.





However, General Chauhan noted that such overtures have often been met with hostility or lack of reciprocity from Pakistan. He underscored the principle that meaningful engagement requires commitment from both sides, stating, “It takes two hands to clap.





If all we get in return is hostility, then disengagement may itself be a sound strategy for now.” This reflects India’s calibrated approach to diplomacy, balancing outreach with a readiness to step back when necessary.





General Chauhan’s address also highlighted India’s growing defence partnerships and its role in shaping regional security dynamics. He detailed discussions with Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of US INDOPACOM, focused on strengthening military-to-military cooperation, particularly through initiatives like Operation Sindoor.





These collaborations are seen as vital for addressing emerging security challenges and enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The dialogue also served as a platform for India to deepen ties with other nations, as evidenced by the bilateral meetings with Brazilian military leaders.





Both India and Brazil reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, emphasising cooperation on regional security, maritime freedom, and sustainable development.





General Chauhan’s remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue underscored India’s confidence in its strategic trajectory and its commitment to a rules-based international order.





He portrayed India as a nation that has not only overcome its historical challenges but is now leading the region in multiple domains, while also advocating for constructive international partnerships to address shared security and developmental goals.





