

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, tensions have sharply escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. The Indian Army has responded robustly to a series of unprovoked small arms firings initiated by the Pakistan Army across multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.





During the intervening night of May 2 and 3, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas. The Indian Army responded promptly and in a proportionate manner, continuing its policy of calibrated retaliation to maintain deterrence without escalating the situation further. This marks the ninth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the initial incident on April 25-26, with Indian forces consistently retaliating to each provocation.





The pattern of violations began with sporadic small arms fire in Kupwara and Baramulla, quickly spreading to Poonch, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Naushera, and even the Pargwal sector along the International Border. Despite a hotline conversation earlier in the week between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries-where India strongly objected to the ongoing ceasefire violations-Pakistani troops have maintained high alert and continued their provocations.





India’s response has not been limited to military measures. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India undertook significant diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing its airspace to all Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft from April 30 to May 23. These steps underscore the seriousness with which India views the recent escalation and its determination to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations.





The situation has led to heightened anxiety among civilians living near the LoC and International Border, with many preparing community and personal bunkers in anticipation of possible shelling. The international community, including Switzerland and the United States, has expressed concern over the potential for broader regional escalation and called for restraint from both sides.





The Indian Army has maintained a firm and proportionate response to repeated unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan along the LoC, as part of a broader security and diplomatic posture following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ongoing skirmishes reflect both the volatility of the border situation and the deepening mistrust between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





ANI







