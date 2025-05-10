



Fresh satellite images have revealed potential runway damage at Pakistan’s Mushaf (Sargodha) Airbase following a series of retaliatory airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The images, released by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon and captured by the LANDSAT satellite, suggest visible disruption on the runway surface at Sargodha, a key Pakistani airbase in Punjab province. Although the satellite’s moderate resolution limits precise assessment, the imagery aligns with Indian claims of having targeted and inflicted damage on several Pakistani military installations during the latest escalation.





The Indian government confirmed that precision strikes were conducted on eight Pakistani military sites early Saturday in direct response to a coordinated offensive by Pakistan. The Pakistani attacks had targeted Indian Air Force installations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj, as well as civilian infrastructure at Srinagar and Awantipora airbases. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), these Pakistani strikes involved drones, loitering munitions, high-speed missiles, and fighter aircraft, impacting 26 locations across western and northern India and the Line of Control (LoC).





In retaliation, India launched what it termed focused and measured strikes, reportedly targeting terrorist infrastructure but also inflicting damage on military assets, as evidenced by the satellite imagery from Sargodha. Mushaf Airbase, formerly known as PAF Base Sargodha, is a critical hub for the Pakistan Air Force, housing the Combat Commanders School and serving as headquarters for the Central Air Command. The base’s operational status is of strategic importance, and any disruption to its runway could significantly affect Pakistan's aerial capabilities.





Pakistan responded with ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’, which was met with further Indian military action targeting major cities and multiple airbases within Pakistan. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar indicated a willingness to de-escalate if India ceased further military action, while also expressing hope for diplomatic engagement following international calls for restraint.





Indian officials, including Colonel Sophia Qureshi, acknowledged limited damage to IAF stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj, but emphasised that Pakistani strikes had also recklessly targeted medical centers and school premises within these bases. India, meanwhile, issued a stern warning that any future terror attack would be considered an act of war, with the right to respond to any armed attack threatening its sovereignty or the safety of its people.





To counter Pakistani claims of having destroyed Indian military facilities, India presented timestamped images from airbases at Adampur, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Nagrota, and Chandigarh, demonstrating that runways and depots remained intact. This move was aimed at rebutting what Indian officials described as a “tissue of lies” from the Pakistani side.





The satellite imagery indicating runway damage at Sargodha Airbase provides tangible evidence of the intensity and reach of India’s retaliatory strikes. The escalation has significantly heightened tensions, with both sides trading military blows and diplomatic warnings, while the international community urges restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.





Agencies







