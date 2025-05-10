



The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) air defence system has proven to be a critical asset in India’s recent defence operations, particularly in repelling Pakistani drone attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) and the western border in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of May 8 and 9, 2025.





According to defence officials, both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have strategically deployed the Akash system across key sectors bordering Pakistan, enabling a robust, coordinated response to multiple aerial threats.





During the latest escalation, Pakistani forces launched a series of drone and munition-based attacks targeting Indian military assets. The Akash missile system, with its advanced real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation capabilities, enabled Indian forces to simultaneously engage and neutralise several hostile drones from various directions. The system’s flexibility allows it to operate in both autonomous and group modes, making it highly adaptable to dynamic battlefield conditions.





The Akash system is a medium-range SAM platform, capable of neutralising a wide array of aerial threats, including drones, fighter jets, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. It employs command guidance and phased array radar technology, allowing for precise target tracking and interception. The system’s high mobility, rapid deployment capability, and up-scalable architecture make it especially suited for protecting mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable forces and locations along the border.





Defence officials highlighted that the Akash system was “instrumental in intercepting and neutralising multiple hostile aerial threats” during the recent confrontation. The missile’s kill probability stands at around 88% with a single missile and up to 99% in salvo mode, underscoring its effectiveness in high-threat environments.





The Indian Army and Air Force, leveraging the Akash’s integrated network of surveillance and fire control radars, launchers, and command posts, were able to respond within seconds to incoming threats, ensuring no damage was reported to Indian assets.





The successful deployment of the Akash system not only thwarted the immediate drone threat but also demonstrated India’s growing self-reliance in advanced military technology. The system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced domestically, embodies the country’s push for indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Its proven performance in live combat conditions has further cemented its reputation as a globally relevant air defence solution.





The Akash missile system’s advanced capabilities, rapid response, and indigenous design were pivotal in safeguarding Indian sovereignty during the latest round of hostilities, effectively neutralising Pakistani drone attacks and reinforcing the nation’s defensive posture along the sensitive LoC and western border.





ANI







