



The recent escalation between India and Pakistan has provided a revealing case study in the effectiveness of both nations' drone warfare capabilities and air defence systems. The events have not only showcased India's robust, multi-layered air defence but have also highlighted the vulnerabilities associated with Pakistan's dependence on Chinese-made military technology.





India demonstrated remarkable proficiency in intercepting and neutralising aerial threats during the recent attacks. In a large-scale operation, Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 drones across 36 locations, targeting Indian military installations from Leh to Sir Creek.





Indian armed forces, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic means, successfully shot down many of these drones, preventing any significant damage. Notably, an armed Pakistani UAV targeting the Bhatinda military station was foiled, and in retaliation, India used armed drones to destroy at least one Pakistani radar system.









India's air defence network is a composite of advanced and legacy systems, forming a multi-layered shield against a spectrum of aerial threats. The S-400 Triumf missile system, Barak-8, Akash missiles, and DRDO-developed anti-drone technologies were all activated to neutralise incoming drones and missiles. The S-400 system, in particular, played a crucial role in intercepting multiple Pakistani missiles and drones targeting cities like Jammu and Udhampur.





Legacy systems such as L-70 Bofors guns, Zu-23mm twin-barrel anti-aircraft guns, and the self-propelled ZSU-23-4 Schilka have been modernized with advanced fire control and thermal imaging, making them highly effective against low-flying drones. Specialised counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), equipped with radar, electro-optical sensors, jammers, and directed-energy weapons, further enhance India's layered defence.





Offensively, India's drone fleet is diverse, featuring Israeli-made Heron UAVs, loitering munitions like the HAROP, and a forthcoming fleet of 31 US-origin MQ-9B Predator drones, which will significantly boost India's reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. The use of swarm drone tactics is also being explored to overwhelm enemy air defences.





In contrast, Pakistan's drone and air defence capabilities are heavily reliant on Chinese-origin systems. During the recent conflict, Pakistan deployed Chinese-made drones in offensive operations against India. However, these technologies, often based on reverse-engineered designs, remain largely untested in real-world combat and have not demonstrated the reliability or innovation seen in Western or Israeli systems.





Pakistan's primary counter-drone system, the GIDS Spider, is a mobile electronic warfare platform with a limited range of just 10 kilometres, designed to counter loitering munitions and medium-altitude UAVs. This limited capability stands in stark contrast to India's multi-layered and integrated air defence network.





The reliability of Chinese defence systems is a point of global concern. Chinese military hardware is frequently criticised for being reverse-engineered from Russian or Western designs, resulting in products that often lack innovation, robustness, and combat testing. Reports from various countries, including Bangladesh, have documented persistent failures and technical deficiencies in Chinese-supplied military equipment, ranging from aircraft and tanks to naval vessels.





A recent SIPRI report revealed a nearly 99% failure rate for Chinese military technology in actual combat scenarios, underscoring the vulnerabilities in China's defence sector and the risks for countries that rely on its weaponry. These shortcomings are compounded by a lack of accountability from Chinese suppliers when their systems malfunction in the field.





The recent engagements have reaffirmed the strategic advantage conferred by India's diversified and combat-proven air defence and drone systems. India's ability to integrate legacy and modern technologies, sourced from domestic, Israeli, and American suppliers, has ensured robust protection against a wide array of aerial threats. In contrast, Pakistan's reliance on unproven Chinese systems has exposed significant operational vulnerabilities, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of its current military procurement strategy.





India's air defence performance has not only protected its airspace but also demonstrated the limitations of Chinese military technology, reinforcing the importance of combat-tested and reliable defence systems in modern warfare.





