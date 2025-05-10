



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting on Friday, May 9, 2025, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following a significant cross-border escalation involving drone and missile attacks.





The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the chiefs of the three armed services, and the Chief of Defence Staff. The primary agenda was to assess the evolving security situation and strategise the future course of action in response to Pakistan’s recent provocations.





The conflict intensified on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, when Pakistan violated Indian airspace and launched a large-scale drone offensive, deploying an estimated 300-400 drones targeting 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek, including key Indian military installations. According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, these drones were intercepted and shot down by the Indian armed forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.





The scale and coordination of this drone incursion were unprecedented, with initial forensic analysis indicating the use of Turkish Asisguard Songar drones by Pakistan.





In retaliation, India responded proportionately and adequately. Armed drones were launched at four Pakistani air defence sites, resulting in the destruction of at least one air defence radar.





The Indian military also reported neutralising several Pakistani fighter jets and successfully thwarting attempts to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. Heavy artillery exchanges occurred along the Line of Control, and Indian air defence systems, including the S-400, played a crucial role in intercepting incoming threats.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi engaged with military veterans, including former chiefs of the three services, to gather their insights and feedback on the unfolding situation. This consultation underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging experienced perspectives in shaping its strategic response.





The ongoing hostilities, marked by the extensive use of drones by both sides, represent a significant evolution in the India-Pakistan conflict, drawing international attention to the risks of escalation between two nuclear-armed states. Despite diplomatic interventions from global actors, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Western nations, both India and Pakistan have maintained a firm stance, with India vowing a resolute and measured response to any further aggression.





In summary, the high-level security meeting chaired by PM Modi reflects India’s proactive approach to national security amid a rapidly evolving threat environment, emphasising coordination among the defence establishment and readiness to counter any escalation from Pakistan.





PTI







