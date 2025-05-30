



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a significant step forward in bolstering India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities by signing a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with NIBE Limited, a Pune-based private company, for the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) and its associated Battery Command Post (BCP).





This agreement, formalised by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), is designed to strengthen the industrial base for the development and manufacturing of advanced defence equipment within the country.





The Pinaka MBRL is a state-of-the-art indirect fire weapon system developed indigenously by DRDO for the Indian Army. It is engineered to neutralise area targets with high precision and rapid response, launching 12 rockets from a stationary, inclined position. The system’s design ensures swift deployment and exceptional accuracy, making it highly effective against time-sensitive and critical enemy threats.





The launcher is robust and ruggedised, capable of withstanding cross-country mobility and diverse environmental conditions, thereby ensuring reliability in demanding operational scenarios. The Pinaka system is available in several variants: the Mark-I Enhanced version can reach targets up to 45 kilometers away, while the Mark-II Extended Range variant extends that reach to 90 kilometers. The Guided Pinaka, which was successfully tested in late 2024, features a Trajectory Correction System that significantly improves accuracy, making it a formidable asset in modern warfare.





This technology transfer marks a pivotal moment in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, which emphasises indigenous defence production and aims to reduce dependence on foreign imports. By involving private players like NIBE Limited—which joins other private firms such as Solar Industries in the Pinaka program—DRDO is fostering a more diversified and resilient defence manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to create new job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and enhance production efficiency to meet the operational demands of the Indian armed forces more swiftly.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, underscored the importance of increasing investments in research and development to secure India’s technological dominance in defence. He noted that while India currently spends 5% of its defence budget on R&D, this is expected to rise to 10% over the next five years. Kamat emphasised that future wars cannot be fought with past technologies and that India must invest in cutting-edge systems to maintain a competitive edge.





He congratulated the armed forces for their successful operations and lauded the Indian industry for its contributions to the country’s defence and economic growth. Kamat also highlighted the broader vision of making India a leading R&D nation, which would not only strengthen the defence ecosystem but also expand defence exports, positioning India as a developed country by 2047.





The agreement with NIBE Limited is a strategic milestone that underscores India’s growing capability to design, develop, and deploy advanced weaponry independently. It reflects a broader shift toward greater private sector involvement in defence manufacturing and signals India’s readiness to become a major exporter of reliable and cost-effective military systems in an increasingly complex global security environment.





Based On ANI Report







