



In a major counter-terrorism operation, Punjab Police dismantled a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module in Batala, Punjab, which was allegedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The crackdown resulted in the arrest of six operatives after an encounter, disrupting a network involved in a failed grenade attack on a liquor vend in Batala last week.





The arrested individuals have been identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar. These operatives were reportedly acting under the direct instructions of foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa, based in Portugal, and Mannu Agwan, who recently assumed operational control of BKI following the arrest of Happy Passian in the United States. The overall command of the module was traced to BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, who is based in Pakistan.





During the police operation, Jatin Kumar sustained injuries in an exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. He allegedly opened fire on the police team and was injured in retaliatory action; he is currently admitted to Civil Hospital, Batala. The police recovered a .30 bore pistol from the accused during the operation.





A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station in Batala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This bust is part of an ongoing crackdown by Punjab Police against ISI-backed terror modules and their cross-border handlers.





Parallel investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also intensified, with searches conducted at 15 locations across Punjab in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year. The NIA seized incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, from suspects linked to US-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his network.





Investigations have revealed that BKI operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, and to provide them with funds, weapons, and explosives for carrying out terror activities in Punjab and beyond. The dismantling of this module marks a significant step in curbing the activities of foreign-backed Khalistani terror networks in the region.





Based On ANI Report
















