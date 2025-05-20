



Presto Stantest, a renowned manufacturer in the field of material and quality testing equipment, has introduced its latest innovation: an advanced environmental chamber that delivers 99.2% accuracy for climate testing. This new launch is specifically engineered for industries requiring dependable product performance assessments under extreme environmental conditions, such as varying temperatures, humidity levels, and simulated weather events, before products are released to the market.





The Presto Environmental Test Chamber stands out for its unmatched control over temperature and humidity cycles, ensuring that manufacturers can rigorously test the flexibility, safety, and compliance of their products with international standards. According to Mr. Malhotra, Director of Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd., the chamber is designed to set a new benchmark in environmental simulation, offering manufacturers a robust tool to reduce field failures and enhance product quality.





Key features of the chamber include:





A wide operational range for temperature (-40°C to +150°C) and humidity (20% to 98% RH), enabling simulation of diverse climatic conditions

A touch screen PLC-based control system for intuitive operation and precise programming of test cycles

Rapid heating and cooling cycles, which allow for faster test results and increased laboratory efficiency

A durable, rust-resistant stainless-steel body designed for longevity and frequent use in industrial settings

A real-time alarm system for enhanced safety and continuous monitoring during testing.





Presto’s environmental chambers are suitable for a broad spectrum of applications, including testing automotive components, electronics, packaging materials, plastics, and more. The advanced insulation and high-precision sensors ensure stable and repeatable results, making the equipment ideal for quality assurance, research and development, and durability testing across various sectors.





Additionally, Presto offers customization options in chamber size and features to meet specific industry requirements, and provides comprehensive after-sales support and compliance with international testing standards such as IEC, JIS, ASTM, ISO, and DIN.





With this launch, Presto strengthens its commitment to supporting manufacturers with state-of-the-art testing solutions that not only improve product reliability but also help maintain global competitiveness. The new environmental chamber is now available for order throughout India and in international markets, reflecting Presto’s ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge, reliable, and accurate testing equipment to its clients.





Based On ANI Report







