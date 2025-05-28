



In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precise cross-border strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation began on May 7, 2025, with Indian armed forces demolishing nine major terror hubs, including those linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur, resulting in significant casualties among terrorists, their aides, and Pakistani military personnel.





Facing heavy losses, Pakistan’s Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart twice, first on the evening of May 7, seeking a cessation of hostilities. Despite these overtures, Indian officials remained sceptical about Islamabad’s intentions, noting that requests for a ceasefire were accompanied by renewed attacks on Indian military targets.





The sincerity of Pakistan’s appeals was thus in question, especially as cross-border firing and drone incursions from Pakistan continued even as ceasefire discussions were underway.





After three days of intense military exchanges, a DGMO-level conversation occurred on May 10 at 3:35 PM, leading to a ceasefire understanding. This truce was negotiated directly through established military communication channels between the two countries, without US mediation, and aimed to de-escalate the rapidly rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The ceasefire officially took effect later that day, with both sides agreeing to halt all hostilities on land, air, and sea.





Operation Sindoor inflicted severe losses on Pakistan. More than 160 individuals—primarily terrorists, their aides, and Pakistani military personnel—were killed in the Indian strikes, with over 20 deaths reported in Bahawalpur alone, including relatives of JeM chief Masood Azhar.





Pakistani armed forces suffered an estimated 35 to 40 fatalities, though Islamabad officially acknowledged only 11 military deaths and 78 wounded. Indian strikes also caused casualties at several Pakistani air bases: Lahore Airport (2 killed), Sargodha (2 killed, 7 injured), Rahimyar Khan (5 injured), Bahawalpur (2 killed, 8 injured), Sialkot (11 killed), and Rawalpindi (4 killed).





The Indian response was characterised by precision, targeting only terror infrastructure and avoiding civilian areas, as confirmed by Indian officials. The operation also saw significant engagement from Indian security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), which targeted launch pads and responded to Pakistani drone incursions.





Despite the current ceasefire, Indian defence officials remain cautious, emphasising that Pakistan’s intentions will continue to be judged by its concrete, verifiable, and irreversible actions against terrorism. Operational readiness remains high along the border, with Indian forces prepared for any potential misadventure from the Pakistani side under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir.





Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities, resulting in heavy casualties for Pakistan and prompting Islamabad to seek a ceasefire twice through military channels. While the ceasefire holds for now, the situation remains tense, with India maintaining a vigilant posture and demanding sustained action from Pakistan against terrorist groups operating from its soil.





