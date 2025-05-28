



On Thursday, May 29, 2025, India will conduct large-scale civil defence mock drills across four states bordering Pakistan—Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. These exercises are being held in the wake of heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military response to terror attacks originating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





The primary aim of these mock drills is to test and strengthen emergency preparedness and response mechanisms in the event of cross-border hostilities, terror attacks, or aerial strikes.





The drills will focus on:





Evaluating the operational readiness of control rooms and air raid warning systems.

Assessing the effectiveness of civil defence services, including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations, and evacuation planning.

Enhancing inter-agency coordination among civil defence teams, police, disaster response units, and medical staff.





In Gujarat, for example, drills will be held in every district, with citizens encouraged to register as civil defence volunteers. The exercises will include simulated air attacks, blackouts, and evacuation protocols. Similar activities are planned in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, with blackout periods and public safety instructions being a key component.





These mock drills come just weeks after India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on the night of May 6–7, which targeted terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. This operation was a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. Following India's strikes, Pakistan retaliated with attacks on Indian military and civilian sites, prompting further escalation until a ceasefire was reached on May 10.





The drills are part of a broader shift in India’s approach to border security and civilian preparedness, marking the first such widespread exercises since the 1971 war with Pakistan. The Ministry of Home Affairs had previously conducted a nationwide drill, Operation Abhyas, on May 7, hours before Operation Sindoor commenced.





Key Features of The Mock Drills





Blackouts And Sirens: Temporary power cuts and air raid sirens will be used to simulate emergency conditions. Residents are instructed to remain calm, follow official instructions, and participate in evacuation or sheltering exercises.





Evacuation And Safety Protocols: Drills will include practice evacuations, activation of emergency shelters, and briefings on how to respond to air attacks or other threats.





Public Awareness: The exercises are designed to educate civilians on civil defence measures, including how to protect themselves and assist others during crises.





Significance





Officials highlight that these drills are not only about testing systems but also about sending a clear message of readiness and resilience. The exercises underscore India’s intent to maintain a high level of preparedness along its western frontier, especially after the recent escalation and the demonstrated willingness to respond forcefully to cross-border terrorism.





Instructions for the Public Follow only official updates from authorities. Stay calm and avoid panic during sirens or blackouts. Comply with directions from police, civil defence officials, or authorised volunteers. Avoid areas sealed off for the drills. Keep an emergency kit ready with essentials like water, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies.





The civil defence mock drills in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir represent a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to bolster civilian and institutional readiness in the face of evolving security threats from across the border.





