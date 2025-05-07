



In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched a series of precision strikes, codenamed "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This decisive military action was carried out in direct retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen.





Operation Sindoor was meticulously planned and executed as a tri-services operation involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The strikes commenced at 1:44 am and utilized advanced weaponry, including Rafale jets equipped with Scalp and Hammer missiles, as well as kamikaze drones-loitering munitions designed for precision targeting. The nine targeted locations included Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot, and Muzaffarabad-sites known to house the headquarters and training camps of terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).









The Indian Army, in its official statement, emphasised that the strikes were "focussed, measured, and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military facilities to prevent unnecessary provocation and escalation. The operation was calibrated to target only the infrastructure used for cross-border terror planning and execution, particularly those linked to the Pahalgam attack. The government underscored that this action was intended to hold the perpetrators accountable while demonstrating restraint in both target selection and execution methods.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the operation throughout the night, reinforcing the government's commitment to bringing the masterminds of the Pahalgam attack to justice. Following the strikes, a series of diplomatic measures were also initiated, including a freeze on the Indus Water Treaty, closure of the Attari border, and cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals in India. Additionally, a nationwide security drill involving blackouts and evacuation exercises was announced, marking the largest such drill since the 1971 war with Pakistan.





Pakistan confirmed that six locations were struck, reporting eight fatalities and 22 injuries, and vowed to respond at a time and place of its choosing. In the immediate aftermath, there were reports of indiscriminate firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistani forces, resulting in civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indian Army's public statement on X declared, "Justice is served," reflecting the nation's resolve to respond decisively to terror attacks orchestrated from across the border. The operation stands as a significant demonstration of India's willingness to hold terror planners accountable, while maintaining a calibrated approach to avoid broader military escalation.





A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army is scheduled for later in the day, where further operational specifics and outcomes are expected to be shared with the public and the media.





NDTV Report







