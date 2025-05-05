



ideaForge Technology Limited, a leading global drone technology company, has received certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct its Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) Training (Small Class) program as of May 5, 2025.





This achievement marks a significant milestone for ideaForge and the broader Indian drone ecosystem, as it enables the company to deliver high-quality, DGCA-compliant drone pilot training nationwide, directly supporting India’s ambition to become a global drone hub by 2030.





The newly certified RPC Training (Small Class) is a structured 5-day program designed to meet all DGCA regulatory standards and address the evolving needs of drone operators across the country. The curriculum is divided into two days of classroom-based ground instruction and three days of hands-on sessions.





Ground training covers foundational and advanced topics such as the principles of flight, weather and meteorology, air traffic control procedures, aerodynamics for various drone classes (fixed-wing, rotorcraft, hybrid), risk assessment, safety protocols, equipment maintenance, and an introduction to drone data and analytics.





The practical component includes simulator exercises, guided assembly and maintenance, instrument flying, and supervised practical flying leading to solo operations, all delivered by certified instructors with substantial operational experience.





The program is open to all Indian citizens aged between 18 and 65 years, regardless of professional background. Applicants must have completed at least Class 10 and possess a valid government-issued ID (such as a Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or Ration Card), and should be medically fit. This inclusivity encourages participation from students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and institutional candidates alike.





By securing this certification, ideaForge is positioned to train and certify 200–250 drone pilots annually, thereby strengthening India’s indigenous talent pool and reducing dependence on foreign operators. This initiative is expected to create job opportunities across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture, mining, urban planning, and disaster management, in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision.





Amol Suryawanshi, Senior Director-Operations at ideaForge, emphasised that the certification is a step forward in building best-in-class drone pilots capable of efficiently utilising drone technology for diverse use cases. He also highlighted that as new technologies like BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) and autonomous drone piloting emerge, ideaForge will be able to quickly adapt its training programs to meet industry demands.





The DGCA certification for ideaForge’s RPC program not only reinforces the company’s mission to enable safe and responsible drone operations but also plays a vital role in skill development, supporting India’s goal of becoming a leader in drone technology and operations.





