



Operation Sindoor stands out as a landmark in India's military history, not only for its swift and decisive tactical achievements but also for the pivotal role played by indigenous defence technology.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 122nd 'Mann Ki Baat' address, underscored the operation as a testament to the nation's self-reliance, lauding the engineers, technicians, and armed forces whose collective efforts powered the mission's success.





The operation was launched in direct response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives. India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision air and missile strikes, ensuring no civilian or military establishments were engaged, thus sending a clear message about India's resolve to counter terrorism decisively and responsibly.





A defining feature of Operation Sindoor was the extensive use of 'Made in India' weaponry and technology. The Indian Armed Forces deployed advanced indigenous systems such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Akashteer air defence network, and loitering munitions, along with drones and electronic warfare tools.





These assets enabled the forces to neutralise terror bases with surgical precision, without crossing the Line of Control, and to intercept retaliatory attacks by Pakistan, including drone and missile strikes on Indian military installations.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the operation was not just a display of military might but also a reflection of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) vision. He attributed the victory to the "sweat of our engineers, our technicians," emphasising that the success was a result of years of indigenous innovation and technological advancement. The operation, he noted, has instilled a renewed sense of patriotism and unity across the country, with citizens pledging to support local products and services as a tribute to the armed forces' valour.





Operation Sindoor's impact extended beyond the battlefield. It ignited a wave of national pride, with families participating in 'Tiranga Yatra' marches, pledging to buy only Indian-made goods, and even naming children after the operation. The precision and effectiveness of the strikes have also sent a strong message internationally, reinforcing India's position as a technologically advanced and resolute nation in the fight against terrorism.





Operation Sindoor was not just a military triumph but a milestone in India's journey toward technological self-reliance. It showcased the power of indigenous defence capabilities, galvanised public support for the 'Vocal for Local' movement, and demonstrated India's unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and security.



