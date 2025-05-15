



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet held in Brasilia, Brazil, where he articulated India's vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.





In his address, Gadkari emphasised the transformative progress made in India's transport sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, spotlighting several flagship initiatives designed to create an integrated and multimodal transport ecosystem.





He highlighted key government programs such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy (NLP), Bharatmala, and Sagarmala. These initiatives collectively aim to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen connectivity across the nation and with neighbouring regions.





PM GatiShakti, launched in 2021, is a National Master Plan for integrated infrastructure development, leveraging a GIS-based platform to facilitate coordinated planning and execution across ministries and states. It has already mapped over 1,500 data layers and recommended hundreds of critical infrastructure projects, addressing gaps in first and last-mile connectivity, especially for key sectors like coal, steel, and ports.





The National Logistics Policy, introduced in 2022, complements GatiShakti by focusing on soft infrastructure, process reforms, digitisation, and capacity building. Its objectives include reducing logistics costs, improving India's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), and creating a data-driven logistics ecosystem. The NLP is supported by the Comprehensive Logistics Action Plan (CLAP), which targets digital integration, standardisation, human resource development, and state-level engagement. As a result, India's LPI ranking improved from 54 in 2014 to 38 in 2023, with aspirations to be among the top 25 by 2030.





Bharatmala and Sagarmala are also central to India's transport transformation. Bharatmala focuses on expanding and modernising national highways to improve freight movement, while Sagarmala targets port-led development and coastal connectivity, boosting trade and regional integration.





At the BRICS forum, Gadkari underscored that these flagship programs reflect India's commitment to building a transport ecosystem that not only supports inclusive economic growth but also strengthens regional and global connectivity. He reiterated India's readiness to collaborate with BRICS partners on sustainable and multimodal transport solutions, aligning with the grouping's broader goals of economic cooperation and development.





BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents 41% of the world’s population, 24% of global GDP, and over 16% of world trade.





The group has been a key driver of global economic growth and a platform for member countries to deliberate on political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Gadkari's participation at the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meet reinforced India's proactive role in shaping the future of global transport and logistics, leveraging domestic achievements to contribute to international dialogue and collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







