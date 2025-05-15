



In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians-mostly tourists-Taiwan has taken a clear and supportive stance toward India’s right to defend itself and safeguard its national security.





Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a strong statement condemning the attack, expressing profound concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and unequivocally opposing terrorism in all its forms.





MOFA’s official communication emphasized its “firm support for all legitimate and necessary actions taken by the government of India to safeguard national security and fight terrorist forces that cross borders to attack innocent civilians.”





The ministry also underscored that such attacks are a grave violation of international norms and human rights, reaffirming Taiwan’s commitment to work with democratic allies worldwide to combat transnational terrorism and uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





In addition to the ministry’s statement, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te publicly extended condolences to the victims and expressed solidarity with India, reiterating Taiwan’s condemnation of violence against civilians and its alignment with the international community in denouncing terrorism. The MOFA advised Taiwanese nationals to prioritize their safety, urging them to leave conflict areas and seek assistance from overseas missions if necessary.





The Pahalgam attack has triggered widespread international condemnation and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These actions were presented by Indian officials as focused and non-escalatory, targeting only terror camps and avoiding civilian casualties.





The global reaction has largely supported India’s right to self-defence, with countries such as the United States, France, Israel, and the UAE echoing similar sentiments as Taiwan by backing India’s legitimate counter-terrorism measures and calling for accountability for the perpetrators.





Taiwan’s position reflects its broader strategy of aligning with democratic partners to counter terrorism and promote security in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing its role as a responsible stakeholder in regional stability.





The situation remains volatile, and Taiwan has pledged to closely monitor developments while advocating for restraint and constructive dialogue among all parties involved to prevent further escalation.



