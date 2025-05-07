



'Operation Sindoor' was in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly Hindus, were killed.





Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in a joint operation carried out precise missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is the first time since the 1971 war that all three defence services have been used together against Pakistan.





Here's what we know about Operation Sindoor:





The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' at 1.44 am.





Under the operation, the forces hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army in a press release said.





Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, sources said.





The forces used Kamikaze drones - also known as loitering ammunitions - weapons designed to crash into a target, typically carrying a warhead.





The army said the forces targeted nine sites, stressing "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.





Among the nine sites targeted are the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's in Muridke, the sources said.





The operation was in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam, monitored the operation through the night, the sources said.





Soon after the operation, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.





NDTV Report







