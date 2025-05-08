

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a significant cross-border military action by India targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Air India and Air India Express have announced special measures to support the nation's armed forces personnel.

The operation, launched as a swift and decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, saw the Indian armed forces carry out a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike, destroying key terror camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Recognising the heightened state of national security and the increased deployment of military personnel, both Air India and Air India Express-Tata-owned carriers-have extended a gesture of solidarity.





They are offering full refunds on ticket cancellations and a one-time waiver on rescheduling for all armed forces personnel holding defence fares booked on their flights up to May 31, 2025.





Additionally, the rescheduling waiver is valid for changes made until June 30, 2025, allowing flexibility for defence personnel whose duty commitments may be affected by the ongoing situation.





The airlines have communicated these measures through official posts on social media, emphasizing their gratitude for the "selfless service and dedication" of India's military. Air India Express, in particular, highlighted its commitment to supporting military personnel during this period of heightened alert and operational readiness.





This initiative has been widely appreciated across the country, as it comes at a time when security across India's border states is on high alert and military preparedness remains elevated. The move not only eases logistical challenges for defence personnel but also symbolizes the broader national support for the armed forces as they respond to evolving security threats.





In summary, Air India and Air India Express are offering:





Full refunds for cancellations on defence fare tickets booked up to May 31, 2025 A one-time waiver on rescheduling for changes made up to June 30, 2025 Dedicated customer support channels to facilitate these changes for eligible personnel





This policy is a direct response to the extraordinary circumstances following Operation Sindoor and underscores the airlines' commitment to standing with the armed forces during critical moments of national security.





PTI







