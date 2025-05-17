



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in early May 2025, marks a decisive and strategic shift in the country’s approach to countering terrorism, particularly acts linked to Pakistan.





Security expert Walter Ladwig, a senior lecturer at King’s College London, described the operation as establishing a "new baseline" for India’s response to terror attacks with credible links to Pakistan, highlighting a move away from reliance on diplomacy to assertive, calibrated military action.





The operation was triggered by the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which Pakistan-backed militants killed 26 civilians, aiming to incite communal violence within India.





In response, India launched precise military strikes targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), including areas previously considered out of reach such as Punjab province and Bahawalpur.





These strikes destroyed nine high-value terror launchpads linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Operation Sindoor represents a significant evolution in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine:





Zero-Tolerance And No-Compromise Doctrine: The Modi government articulated a clear, no-compromise stance, signalling that any act of terrorism linked to Pakistan would be met with swift, calibrated, and visible military retaliation.





Target Selection And Restraint: India’s response was focused and measured, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military establishments to prevent escalation, while making it clear that any attack on Indian military targets would invite a proportional response.





Redefining The Red Line: By striking deep into Pakistani territory and treating both terrorists and their state sponsors as legitimate targets, India discarded the old distinction between non-state actors and their protectors, establishing a new red line for state-sponsored terrorism.





No Tolerance For Nuclear Blackmail: The operation also sent a message that India would not be deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear threats, and that safe havens for terrorists would be targeted regardless of such considerations.





The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including key figures who had orchestrated attacks against India for decades. Indian forces demonstrated the capability for high-precision strikes, damaging radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across multiple Pakistani bases. Pakistan’s rare public admission of these strikes, including hits on the Nur Khan Airbase, underscored the scale and effectiveness of India’s actions.





Following intense military exchanges, both countries agreed to halt hostilities after a direct call between their respective Directors General of Military Operations.





Walter Ladwig emphasised that Operation Sindoor signals a clear departure from India’s previous approach of assembling evidence and relying on diplomatic channels. Instead, India has now set a precedent of direct military response to cross-border terrorism, holding both terrorist groups and their state sponsors accountable. Ladwig noted that India’s ability to conduct precise, multi-domain strikes demonstrated a new level of operational capability and resolve.





Operation Sindoor has effectively rewritten the rulebook for India’s counter-terrorism policy. It establishes a new normal: any future terrorist attack with credible links to Pakistan-or potentially other Neighbours-will likely be met with decisive, calibrated military force, rather than diplomatic restraint. This shift is now recognised as India’s established policy, setting a new standard for national security and regional deterrence.



