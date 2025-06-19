



India's ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has reached a pivotal milestone with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from domestic companies for the development of the country's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.





This significant step forward comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the execution model for the AMCA project in May 2025, marking India's determined push toward self-reliance in advanced defence technology and positioning the nation to join the elite club of countries capable of producing fifth-generation fighter aircraft.





The Expression of Interest: Opening Doors To Domestic Innovation





On June 18, 2025, the ADA, which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), formally issued an EOI for the AMCA development phase, inviting participation from qualified Indian companies in the aerospace and defence sectors. The EOI document, available on the ADA website, outlines specific requirements for potential applicants, who may be single entities, joint ventures, or consortia of companies compliant with Indian laws and regulations.





According to the EOI, applicants must demonstrate technical capability for the development, prototyping, flight testing, and certification of the AMCA, with the contract period not exceeding eight years from signing. Additionally, shortlisted entities must possess the capability to establish manufacturing facilities for series production, ensuring a seamless transition from development to mass production.





The EOI document specifically states that "Reputed Indian companies experienced in the aerospace and defence sector with the capability to absorb the design of the AMCA and possessing adequate experience in development, engineering, manufacturing, equipping, integration, testing, quality management and customer support will be shortlisted". This comprehensive requirement underscores the complexity and sophistication of the project, demanding expertise across multiple domains of aerospace engineering and manufacturing.





A New Competitive Model: Transforming India's Defence Manufacturing Landscape





The AMCA program represents a significant departure from India's traditional approach to defence manufacturing. For the first time, a major fighter jet project is being opened to competitive bidding, with equal opportunities for both private and public sector companies. This revolutionary execution model, approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2025, aims to accelerate the development process, enhance efficiency, and foster innovation through healthy competition.





This shift from the nomination-based to a competitive merit-based selection model marks a bold experiment breaking free from India's traditionally state-dominated defence production ecosystem. Previously, such projects would be handed over directly to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) without competitive bidding. The new approach promises to enhance project accountability, bring commercial rigour to execution, and facilitate foreign direct investment and technology infusion.





The competitive model is expected to create a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, generating hundreds of thousands of jobs and business opportunities worth billions of rupees for Indian firms. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called this approach "a very bold and decisive decision," emphasising how it will strengthen India's defence capabilities and elevate its aerospace sector.





The AMCA is being developed as a 25-ton, twin-engine, multi-role stealth aircraft, classified as a 5.5-generation fighter jet that incorporates technologies beyond current fifth-generation platforms. This advanced aircraft is designed to perform multiple missions including air supremacy, ground-strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW).





Key Features And Technologies





Stealth Technology: The AMCA features an advanced stealth design with internal weapons bays and low radar cross-section to reduce detectability by enemy radar systems. The stealth shaping has been finalised, and the internal systems layout is complete, allowing the aircraft to carry weapons and fuel internally to maintain its low observability.





AI-Enabled Systems: The aircraft incorporates artificial intelligence for real-time decision-making support, reducing pilot workload and enhancing combat effectiveness. The distributed processing system features fast processors and smart subsystems that work in tandem with advanced electronic warfare suites.





Sensor Fusion: The cockpit integrates inputs from multiple onboard sensors, including the Uttam MK-II AESA Radar, F-35-like EOTS (Electro-Optical Targeting System), and integrated Electronic Warfare suite, providing unified situational awareness to the pilot.





Net-Centric Warfare Capability: Secure and real-time data links allow the AMCA to operate seamlessly with other manned and unmanned platforms, increasing coordination among pilots and enhancing battlefield awareness.





Super-Cruise Capability: The AMCA is designed to achieve sustained supersonic speeds without afterburners, reducing fuel consumption and thermal signature. The Indian Air Force has specifically tasked the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) with developing an engine capable of delivering super-cruise at an altitude of 12 kilometres, a speed of Mach 1.3, and a dry thrust of 72 kN.





Advanced Cockpit: The aircraft will feature a glass cockpit with a wide panoramic touchscreen display, a multi-function display in portrait orientation, a wide-angle holographic head-up display, and hands-on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) arrangement. Additionally, it will incorporate a 3D audio warning system and voice-activated commands to reduce pilot workload.





Performance Specifications: The AMCA is expected to achieve a maximum speed of Mach 2.15 (approximately 2,600 km/h), a combat range of 1,620 km, and a service ceiling of 20,000 meters. These capabilities will enable the aircraft to perform deep penetration missions and maintain air superiority in contested environments.





Weapons Systems: The Internal Weapons Bay (IWB) can accommodate up to four Astra missiles in air-to-air configuration while maintaining stealth mode. The aircraft can carry a payload of approximately 1.5 tons internally and an additional five tonnes on external hard-points when stealth is not a priority.





Powering the AMCA: The GE-414 Engine Collaboration, MK-2 Engines From France





The AMCA will initially be powered by GE-414 engines, which will be produced in India under license from General Electric. Negotiations are currently underway between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to finalise the deal for domestic manufacturing of these engines.





The F-414 engine, renowned for its reliability and performance, is set to become the power-plant for the AMCA MK-1 fighter jets in the program's initial phase. With a thrust rating of 98kN, the F-414 will provide the necessary power and agility for India's fifth-generation fighter jet.





GE is proposing a substantial 80% transfer of technology (ToT) to HAL, going beyond a simple supply agreement to enhance India's aerospace capabilities and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company is also exploring the possibility of partnering with DRDO to co-develop a new engine based on the F-414 platform, potentially evolving it into a more powerful variant capable of delivering up to 120kN of thrust through the Enhanced Durability Engine (EDE) upgrade.





For the more advanced AMCA MK-2 variant, discussions are ongoing with France and Britain regarding the co-development of more potent engines. This collaboration aims to further enhance the aircraft's performance and capabilities, ensuring it remains competitive with other fifth-generation fighters globally.





Project Timeline And Development Roadmap





The AMCA project has a clearly defined timeline for development, testing, and production. According to the current schedule:





Prototype Development: Five prototypes of the AMCA will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore (approximately US$1.8 billion). The first prototype is expected to be rolled out by 2028, with subsequent prototypes following at intervals of 8-9 months.





Flight Testing: The first flight of the AMCA prototype is anticipated in late 2028 or early 2029. The first three prototypes will focus on developmental flight trials and gathering user feedback from the Indian Air Force, while the latter two will be dedicated to weapons trials.





Certification And Production: Full development of the AMCA, including both MK-1 and MK-2 variants, is targeted for completion by 2034. Series production is expected to begin by 2035, with the Indian Air Force planning to induct seven squadrons of the AMCA starting that year.





This ambitious timeline reflects India's determination to accelerate the development of indigenous defence capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. The project has already received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in March 2024, with a budget of approximately ₹15,000 crore allocated for prototype development.





Strategic Importance: Enhancing India's Air Power In A Changing Regional Landscape





The AMCA project holds immense strategic significance for India's national security and defence posture, particularly in the context of evolving regional dynamics and the growing military capabilities of neighbouring countries. With China rapidly advancing its military technology and deepening its defence relationship with Pakistan, India's push for self-reliance in aerospace and investment in fifth-generation capabilities marks a decisive response to these challenges.





Currently, only three countries—the United States (F-22 and F-35), China (J-20), and Russia (Su-57)—operate fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft. The successful development and deployment of the AMCA would make India the fourth country to possess such advanced capabilities, significantly enhancing its strategic position in the region.





The AMCA is designed to replace ageing fleets such as the SEPECAT Jaguar and Mirage 2000, while complementing the Rafale and the future Tejas Mk2 in the Indian Air Force. With the Indian Air Force planning to procure seven squadrons of the AMCA, this indigenous fighter jet will form the backbone of India's air power for decades to come.





Recent reports of China potentially delivering its fifth-generation J-35A stealth fighter jets to Pakistan further underscore the urgency and importance of the AMCA project. The integration of advanced stealth fighters into Pakistan's fleet would represent a significant challenge to India's established air-power superiority in South Asia, making the development of the AMCA a critical priority for maintaining strategic balance in the region.





Conclusion





The invitation of expressions of interest for the AMCA development marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in advanced defence technology. By adopting a competitive execution model that provides equal opportunities to both public and private sector companies, India is charting a new course in its defence manufacturing strategy, emphasising innovation, efficiency, and indigenous capabilities.





As the project moves forward from the design phase to prototype development and eventually series production, it will not only strengthen India's defence capabilities but also catalyse the growth of its aerospace industry, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and contributing to the broader goal of economic self-reliance. The success of the AMCA project will be a testament to India's technological prowess and its determination to secure its place among the world's leading defence manufacturers.





