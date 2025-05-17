



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statements at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat have sent a strong and unequivocal message regarding India’s military prowess and strategic resolve, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the deployment of the indigenous BrahMos missile.





Addressing air warriors alongside Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Defence Minister highlighted the impact of India’s actions on both regional adversaries and the international community.





He noted with pride that even Pakistan, historically India’s primary security concern, has now “accepted the power of the BrahMos missile,” referencing the old adage “din mein taare dekhna” to emphasise the shock and awe delivered by Indian precision strikes.





Singh lauded the Indian Air Force’s swift and effective execution during Operation Sindoor, which he described as a source of national pride, accomplished in a mere 23 minutes and demonstrating India’s ability to decisively counter terrorism emanating from across the border.





Singh’s remarks drew a historical parallel to Bhuj’s role in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, underscoring the continuity of India’s strategic dominance in the region.





He spoke of high morale and unity across the armed forces, referencing his recent interactions with personnel in both Srinagar and Bhuj, and expressing confidence in the military’s readiness and commitment to securing India’s borders.





The Defence Minister stressed that the reverberations of Operation Sindoor extended well beyond India’s frontiers, capturing global attention and serving as a testament to the bravery and precision of Indian forces.





In a clear warning to Pakistan, Singh asserted that the country had been put “on probation,” with the implication that any further provocations would invite even stricter punitive measures.





He also raised concerns about the potential misuse of international financial aid to Pakistan, particularly from the IMF, suggesting that such funds could be diverted to support terror infrastructure. Singh called for greater international scrutiny, urging the IMF to reconsider its funding decisions and questioning the safety and responsibility of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, advocating for oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).





Operation Sindoor, according to Singh, represents only a glimpse of India’s capabilities, with the promise of more decisive action if necessary.





He reiterated that the operation, launched in retaliation against terror activities, had successfully destroyed enemy posts and bunkers, and that the precision of Indian forces had been demonstrated for the world to see. Singh conveyed a message of pride from the Indian populace, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering support for its armed forces.





On the broader policy front, Singh reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s position that there can be no compromise on national security or sovereignty. He made it clear that dialogue with Pakistan would only be considered on issues related to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and that provocations from across the border would be met with firm consequences.





Singh’s visit to the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj, where he paid tribute to the victims of the 2001 earthquake and recent terror attacks, further underscored his commitment to honouring the sacrifices of both civilians and soldiers.





In sum, Rajnath Singh’s addresses in Srinagar and Bhuj serve as a powerful signal to both domestic and international audiences: India is prepared to respond with precision and purpose to any threat, and its actions will not go unnoticed.





As Operation Sindoor continues to resonate, the Defence Minister’s message is clear-India’s resolve is unwavering, its military capabilities formidable, and its response to provocation will be swift and decisive.





IDN Desk







