Indian diplomat Anupama Singh delivered a forceful rebuttal to Pakistan at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, sharply criticizing Pakistan for its alleged role in fostering terrorism. Exercising India’s right of reply, Singh stated, “A state that breeds terrorism cannot masquerade as its victims,” directly accusing Pakistan of supporting and organizing terrorism while attempting to portray itself as a victim on the international stage.





Singh emphasised that the sponsors and organizers of terrorism operate openly from Pakistani soil. She referenced the recent Indian military operation, Operation Sindoor, describing it as a “precise, proportionate and focused” campaign against terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. Singh highlighted that India took deliberate measures to avoid civilian casualties, targeting only Pakistan-trained terrorists and their known hideouts.





In her remarks, Singh also accused Pakistan of spreading false narratives regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, alleging that Pakistan was trying to obfuscate the issue through misinformation. Her speech, marked by its clarity and diplomatic firmness, quickly went viral on social media and was widely praised in India.





Anupama Singh is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer with over nine years of diplomatic experience. Before joining the IFS, she worked at KPMG as a consultant and later as a Senior Consultant. She holds an MBA in finance from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, a B.Tech in computer science from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, and has completed the CFA program with a specialization in corporate finance and portfolio management.





Following Operation Sindoor, India launched a diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism. Multi-party delegations, including both ruling and opposition MPs, have been dispatched to countries such as Japan, the UAE, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. These delegations are engaging with foreign governments and think tanks to present India’s position on cross-border terrorism and to reaffirm India’s right to self-defence.





The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s “zero tolerance against terrorism” as these delegations began their outreach, aiming to build international consensus against state-sponsored terrorism and to counter Pakistan’s narrative globally.





In summary, Anupama Singh’s intervention at the WHO is part of a broader Indian diplomatic effort to confront Pakistan’s alleged role in terrorism, defend India’s recent military actions, and assert its narrative on international platforms.





