



An All-Party Parliamentary delegation from India, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is visiting Japan from May 22 to 24, 2025, as part of a global outreach following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation’s visit underscores India’s unwavering stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and its efforts to build international consensus on counterterrorism cooperation.





On the first day in Tokyo, the delegation met with Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who began the meeting by expressing heartfelt condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and emphasising that terrorism cannot be justified in any form. He reiterated Japan’s solidarity with India and the global community in combating terrorism, affirming Japan’s support for India’s counterterrorism efforts and commending the restraint shown by India in its response.





MP Sanjay Kumar Jha described the Pahalgam incident as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted India’s response through Operation Sindoor, characterising it as precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory. Jha emphasised that India does not differentiate between terrorists and those who support them, calling for Japan’s support in the global fight against terrorism. He also urged the implementation of the UN Security Council Press Statement of April 25, 2025, which stresses the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorism accountable.





The delegation’s agenda included meetings with prominent Japanese leaders such as Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security. Both leaders reaffirmed Japan’s continued support for India’s efforts against terrorism and regional security challenges, including state-backed terrorism.





In addition to official meetings, the Indian delegation engaged with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing participants on India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. The discussions highlighted regional security concerns, particularly the threat of state-sponsored terrorism, and saw strong expressions of support for India’s counterterrorism stance from Japanese participants.





The visit also featured a tribute ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo, where delegation members offered floral tributes, symbolising India’s commitment to peace and non-violence even as it confronts terrorism.





This outreach is part of a broader diplomatic initiative, with similar delegations planned for Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, aiming to build a global consensus against terrorism and reinforce India’s position of zero tolerance for both terrorists and their sponsors.





The All-Party Parliamentary delegation’s visit to Japan has reinforced India’s national consensus and resolute commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms, received strong support from Japanese leaders and policy circles, and further strengthened bilateral cooperation on security and counterterrorism.





Based On ANI Report







