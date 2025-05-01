



Pakistan has cancelled all flights to and from the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including key destinations such as Gilgit and Skardu, amid soaring tensions with India following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 tourists dead in a religiously-motivated assault.





Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier, suspended multiple flights originating from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to these northern areas, citing security concerns as the primary reason for the abrupt move.





Local media reports confirm that at least four flights to Skardu and four to Gilgit were cancelled, severely disrupting travel and connectivity for both residents and tourists who depend on air links due to the region’s challenging terrain and limited road infrastructure.





The decision comes as Islamabad fears possible military retaliation from India in response to the Pahalgam massacre, an attack claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group.





Pakistani officials have described the flight cancellations as "precautionary" measures to secure national airspace, with all airports in the region placed on high alert and surveillance protocols significantly increased.





The heightened state of alert follows warnings from Pakistani ministers about a potential Indian military strike within 24 to 36 hours, especially after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine the timing and nature of India's response to the attack.





This escalation in airspace restrictions is part of a broader pattern of diplomatic and military posturing between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has already closed its airspace to all Pakistani-operated flights, forcing Pakistan International Airlines to reroute flights via Chinese airspace, resulting in longer travel times and increased operational costs for the already struggling airline industry in Pakistan.





Both countries have also taken additional retaliatory steps, including suspending bilateral agreements, closing borders, and expelling diplomatic staff.





The Pahalgam attack, which targeted civilians based on religious identity, has drawn widespread condemnation and triggered protests across Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India, with many blaming Pakistan for harbouring and supporting terror groups responsible for such atrocities.





As investigations continue and security remains heightened, the cancellation of flights to PoK underscores the fragility of the situation and the potential for further escalation in the region.





NDTV Report







