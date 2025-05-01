



On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack took place in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where five armed militants targeted tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuring at least 20 others.





The attackers, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, singled out victims based on their religion, asking them to recite Islamic verses and checking for circumcision to identify non-Muslims.





Most of those killed were Hindu males from various Indian states, along with one Christian tourist and a local Muslim pony operator who tried to intervene. The incident, the deadliest of its kind since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was initially claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, though the group later retracted its claim.





The brutality of the attack, which was inadvertently filmed by a tourist, shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, expressed deep agony and assured the nation that the perpetrators would face the "harshest response."





He highlighted that the attack came at a time when peace and normalcy were returning to Kashmir, with growing tourism, economic activity, and democratic participation. Modi emphasized that the attack was an attempt by the enemies of India and Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt this progress and unity, calling for the nation to stay resolute and united against terrorism.





In the aftermath, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and took several strong countermeasures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing borders, and shutting airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan denied the allegations and retaliated with its own diplomatic and trade measures, leading to heightened tensions and border skirmishes along the Line of Control.





Internationally, the attack prompted strong condemnation and expressions of solidarity with India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, thanking Kuwait for its support and solidarity in the wake of the tragedy. Several world leaders, including those from the United States, France, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Italy, reached out to condemn the attack and express condolences. The United States, in particular, urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and cooperate in holding the perpetrators accountable.





The incident has not only intensified diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism but also underscored the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in the face of such atrocities. The government, judiciary, and civil society in India have united in condemning the attack, while the international community has called for restraint and a collective fight against terrorism.





