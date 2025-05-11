



Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with India, following a period of intense military escalation between the two countries. This affirmation came after India accused Pakistan of breaching the newly established truce, which was agreed upon after four days of some of the fiercest military exchanges in decades.





The ceasefire, brokered with the involvement of the United States and other international actors, was intended to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect, following Indian strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.





Despite the agreement, the ceasefire came under immediate strain. Indian authorities reported fresh violations, including shelling and drone incursions in border districts such as Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, with explosions and artillery fire observed in several locations.





India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri publicly called on Pakistan to address these violations with "seriousness and responsibility," warning that Indian armed forces were maintaining a strong vigil and would respond firmly to any further breaches.





In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement asserting that its forces were handling the situation with "responsibility and restraint." The spokesperson emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to the faithful implementation of the ceasefire and suggested that any issues related to its implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels. Pakistan also accused India of committing violations, but maintained that its own forces were exercising restraint and called for both sides to address disputes through dialogue.





The recent escalation and subsequent ceasefire highlight the volatility of the India-Pakistan relationship, particularly in the context of Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. While both sides have expressed a formal commitment to the ceasefire, the situation on the ground remains tense, with each side blaming the other for violations. International actors, including the United States, have played a significant role in facilitating dialogue and urging restraint, with leaders from both countries expressing cautious optimism about the potential for a new phase of peace and stability in the region.





While Pakistan has publicly committed to upholding the ceasefire and handling the situation with restraint, the reality on the ground is marked by mutual distrust and ongoing accusations of violations. Both countries have called for communication and restraint, but the durability of the ceasefire remains uncertain amid continued tensions and unresolved underlying issues.





PTI







