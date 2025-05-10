



In a major escalation of regional aerial warfare, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has officially confirmed the first-ever combat use of the Chinese PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile.





This unprecedented operational deployment occurred after India conducted strikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan’s admission not only validates earlier speculation about the missile debris found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Bathinda districts but also marks the PL-15’s debut in actual combat anywhere in the world, reported India Today web portal.





The Incident And Immediate Aftermath





On the night following India’s airstrikes, Pakistani J-10 and JF-17 fighter jets, along with US-supplied F-16Vs, engaged Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft along the border. During this engagement, the PAF fired PL-15E missiles-an export variant of China’s most advanced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. Pakistan claimed to have downed several Indian aircraft, including Rafale and Su-30MKI fighters, although independent verification of these claims proved to be fake.





Fragments of the PL-15 missile, including a largely intact rear section and guidance components, landed in Indian territory, specifically in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Indian Air Force teams secured and reportedly neutralised the missile, with photographic and video evidence confirming the recovery of critical components. The Indian government has not officially acknowledged the recovery, but the presence of the missile on Indian soil provides direct evidence of its combat use.





PL-15 Missile: Capabilities And Significance





The PL-15 (Thunderbolt-15) is a long-range, radar-guided, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile developed by China’s 607 Institute and manufactured by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). Key features include:





Range: The domestic Chinese version is believed to have a range of 200–300 km, while the export PL-15E variant supplied to Pakistan has a declared maximum range of 145 km, with operational ranges likely between 100–120 km depending on launch conditions.





Speed: Capable of speeds exceeding Mach 5, thanks to its dual-pulse solid-propellant rocket motor.





Guidance: Employs an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar seeker with both active and passive modes, offering strong resistance to electronic countermeasures and the ability to receive mid-course updates via a two-way data link from the launch platform or AWACS support.





Warhead: Equipped with a 20–25 kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead designed to destroy manoeuvring aerial targets.





The PL-15 is considered a technological leap over previous Chinese air-to-air missiles and is seen as a direct competitor to the US AIM-120 AMRAAM and India’s Astra BVR missile.





Strategic And Technological Implications





The recovery of an intact or near-intact PL-15 missile is a significant intelligence windfall for India. By analysing its seeker, propulsion, datalink, and electronic counter-countermeasures,

Indian scientists can:



Develop more advanced indigenous BVR missiles (e.g., Astra MK-2/MK-3).

Enhance electronic warfare and countermeasure capabilities to better protect IAF assets.

Fine-tune air defence systems like the S-400 to intercept similar threats.

Share technical insights with strategic allies (e.g., the US, France, Israel), potentially gaining access to complementary technologies and strengthening partnerships.

Understanding the PL-15’s operational characteristics will also help Indian pilots adapt tactics for future engagements with adversaries fielding similar technology, including Chinese J-20 or J-16 jets.





The confirmed combat use of the PL-15 has drawn international attention, particularly from the United States, which is developing the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile in response to the threat posed by such long-range Chinese missiles. The incident underscores the deepening military cooperation between China and Pakistan, with reports suggesting that some PL-15s delivered to Pakistan may have come directly from Chinese military stocks.





Conclusion





Pakistan’s acknowledgment of using the Chinese PL-15 missile against India marks a watershed moment in South Asian air combat and missile technology proliferation. It highlights the rapidly evolving military balance in the region, the risks of escalation, and the critical importance of technological intelligence in modern warfare. For India, the incident offers both a challenge and a rare opportunity to study one of China’s most advanced air-to-air weapons first-hand.





