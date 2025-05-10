







In a significant demonstration of India’s air defence prowess, several Fatah-1 and Fatah-II surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) launched by Pakistani forces were successfully intercepted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) using Akash and Barak-8 air defence batteries. The Chinese supplied Fatah missile system is similar to India's PINAKA MBRL system, Economic Times reported





This coordinated Pakistani offensive, which also included drone incursions, was effectively countered by India’s robust, multi-layered Air Defence Umbrella, safeguarding both military installations and civilian areas across multiple cities.





The IAF had pre-emptively deployed a comprehensive and layered network comprising indigenous Akash missile systems, Indo-Israeli-origin Barak-8 MR-SAMs, and advanced electronic warfare platforms. The Akash system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), played a pivotal role in neutralising multiple airborne threats simultaneously, thanks to its command guidance, phased array radar, and real-time multi-sensor data processing capabilities. Its high mobility and rapid redeployment capacity ensured critical assets remained protected across varied terrains.





During the attack, Pakistani drones were also neutralised using India’s integrated counter-UAS grid and electronic warfare measures, preventing any significant damage or disruption. The Akash system, with a kill probability of up to 99% when fired in salvo mode, engaged and destroyed incoming missiles and drones, while Barak-8 batteries extended the protective shield over a wider area, countering threats at medium ranges.





In a swift and precise counter-strike, the IAF deployed Harop and Harpy loitering munitions to target and destroy Pakistan’s air defence infrastructure in Lahore, demonstrating India’s ability to retaliate with advanced, precision-guided systems. This action not only degraded Pakistan’s defensive capabilities but also showcased the effectiveness of India’s indigenous and imported air defence assets working in concert.





The Akash missile system, a cornerstone of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, is notable for its 96% indigenous content and versatility in both autonomous and group operational modes.





Each Akash battery can engage up to four targets simultaneously, with a single missile boasting an 88% kill probability, rising to nearly 99% when two missiles are fired in quick succession. Its integration with Rajendra PESA fire control radar, mobile launchers, and networked command centres ensures seamless operation within India’s broader air defence ecosystem.





India’s layered air defence, combining Akash, Barak-8, S-400, and indigenous anti-drone technologies, has proven highly effective in neutralising a spectrum of threats, from ballistic missiles to UAVs. The recent interception of Fatah-1 and Fatah-II missiles underscores the operational readiness and technological superiority of India’s air defence shield, reinforcing its deterrence posture and ability to protect national interests against evolving regional threats.





There are reports of explosions in multiple areas in Pakistan early Saturday morning. A Reuters witness confirmed that three military sites were hit. There is no official confirmation yet from the Indian side on the missile strike or the reported use of the BrahMos missile, which Pakistan alleges was used in the initial attack, the ET report further added.





ET News & Other Agencies







