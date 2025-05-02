



Pakistan has significantly escalated its military preparedness along the Indian border following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people and intensified cross-border tensions.





The Pakistani military has deployed advanced radar systems, air defence units, and Chinese-made SH-15 155mm self-propelled howitzers at forward positions near the Line of Control (LoC) and Rajasthan's Longewala sector.





These howitzers, capable of firing precision-guided munitions up to 53 kilometres, are part of Pakistan's strategic artillery modernisation, with 236 units procured from China in 2019.





Concurrently, the Pakistan Air Force is conducting three major exercises-Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari-involving F-16, J-10, and JF-17 fighter jets, supported by Saab airborne early warning aircraft. The Army Strike Corps is also engaged in tactical drills, while the Airport Security Force has been mobilised to protect airbases.





The mobilisation follows India’s decisive response to the Pahalgam attack, including operational freedom granted to its armed forces for retaliation and diplomatic measures such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty and restricting visas for Pakistani nationals.





Pakistan has reportedly moved radar systems to the Sialkot sector and deployed electronic warfare units near the Ferozepur border to counter potential Indian airstrikes. Cross-border skirmishes have intensified, with Pakistan targeting Indian posts along the LoC using small arms and machine-gun fire, prompting robust Indian counter-responses.





Indian forces remain on high alert, conducting live artillery drills and naval exercises off Gujarat’s coast, including anti-ship missile tests within 85 nautical miles of Pakistani naval activities.





The situation remains volatile, with Pakistan’s military leadership anticipating an Indian military strike and maintaining its Navy on standby.





The deployment of Chinese artillery and heightened air defence measures underscore Pakistan’s reliance on strategic partnerships to offset India’s conventional superiority, particularly in naval and artillery capabilities.





Despite Pakistan’s show of force, Indian officials emphasise the resilience of their border deployments and commitment to retaliatory actions against cross-border terrorism.





The crisis highlights the enduring fragility of India-Pakistan relations, with both nations balancing military posturing and diplomatic manoeuvres to avert a broader conflict.





ANI







