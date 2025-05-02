



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct a landmark operational trial on the newly constructed 3.5-kilometre airstrip of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.





This exercise will feature advanced fighter jets such as the Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, as well as transport aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17-V5 helicopter. The primary objective is to assess the expressway's viability as an alternative runway during emergencies, including wartime and natural disasters.





What sets this airstrip apart is its distinction as the first in India specifically designed to support both day and night landings of fighter aircraft, significantly enhancing the nation’s defence preparedness and providing a dedicated training and rehearsal base for the IAF.





The event will be conducted in two phases: a daytime air show and a night landing drill, with fighter jets performing low fly-pasts at altitudes as low as one meter, followed by take-off and landing drills. The night segment is scheduled from 7 pm to 10 pm, during which the Katra-Jalalabad route will remain closed to civilian traffic. A full dress rehearsal and a public air show are also planned in the morning.





To ensure comprehensive security for the high-profile event, approximately 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip, and the IAF has assumed operational control of the site in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Senior officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state cabinet members, and top Air Force officers, are expected to attend the event. Special seating arrangements have been made for dignitaries, scout guides, NCC cadets, and workers involved in the airstrip’s construction.





The Ganga Expressway airstrip joins similar emergency runway facilities on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Unnao), Purvanchal Expressway (Sultanpur), and Bundelkhand Expressway (near Etawah), but it is the first in the country to feature night landing capabilities, marking a significant leap in round-the-clock operational readiness for the IAF.





This strategic infrastructure not only demonstrates the IAF’s rapid response capability but also underscores Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in bolstering national security assets.





PTI







