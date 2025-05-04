



In the days leading up to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, Indian intelligence agencies had issued warnings about a potential attack targeting tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.





These alerts, which were shared with security officials, specifically mentioned the possibility of an attack in or near Srinagar and were timed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the region on April 19.





The intelligence inputs pointed to threats against tourist hotspots and hotels, especially on the outskirts of Srinagar, such as the areas around Dachigam National Park and the foothills of the Zabarwan range. However, the intelligence did not mention Pahalgam or the Baisaran Valley as potential targets.





In response to these warnings, security measures were significantly increased in and around Srinagar. This included heightened security at several hotels popular with tourists, increased patrolling at tourist destinations like Dachigam National Park (about 22 kilometers from Srinagar), and the deployment of top police officials to oversee security operations.





Frisking operations and checkpoints were also intensified in Srinagar and other tourist areas such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg. The presence of security forces was particularly visible as the PM’s visit approached, although his trip was ultimately cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions.





Despite these precautions, terrorists struck in Pahalgam, approximately 90 kilometers from Srinagar, on April 22. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, all men, in what officials described as a targeted attack along religious lines.





The attackers reportedly blended in with tourists before singling out victims based on their religion, using methods such as asking them to recite Islamic verses or checking for circumcision. The intelligence community later acknowledged that while the warning about an attack on tourists proved accurate, the interpretation of the location was incorrect, as there was no specific intelligence about Pahalgam or Baisaran Valley, which had no prior history of such attacks.





Officials believe that after the PM’s visit was cancelled, the terrorists remained in hiding and waited for another opportunity to strike. The oversight, according to security sources, was the failure to anticipate an attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination that remains open to visitors year-round except during the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.





Following the attack, security was further tightened across the Kashmir Valley, with joint operations by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, and additional checkpoints established on highways and near key installations and tourist hotspots. Emergency helplines and control rooms were also set up to assist tourists and coordinate rescue and identification efforts.





While intelligence agencies had warned of an imminent attack on tourists in Kashmir around April 19, the focus was on Srinagar and its surroundings. Security was ramped up in those areas, but the actual attack occurred in Pahalgam, highlighting the challenges of interpreting and acting on intelligence in a region with multiple vulnerable locations.





