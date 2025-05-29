



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Africa Day 2025 celebrations in New Delhi, underscored the depth and significance of India-Africa relations, describing the relationship, connect, and empathy between the two as “truly special.”





He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to supporting Africa’s development, emphasizing that India’s independence would not be complete until Africa secured its own, a sentiment that now extends to shared aspirations in development, prosperity, and progress.





Jaishankar highlighted that India’s concerns about food, health, and energy security are not limited to national interests but also reflect a genuine partnership to address the challenges Africa faces through international collaboration.





Jaishankar reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting its particularly severe impact on Africa, where vaccine apartheid was worsened by travel restrictions and financial decisions that deepened the continent’s hardships. He pointed out the slow progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa and called for renewed solidarity between India and Africa to overcome these challenges together.





Addressing the concept of the Global South, Jaishankar remarked that India and Africa are key segments of this grouping and that those who question its relevance do not truly understand its importance.





He expressed confidence in Africa’s emergence as the continent of the future, citing its ongoing economic, social, and political transformations. Jaishankar recalled India’s pivotal role in securing the African Union’s full membership in the G20 during India’s presidency and reiterated India’s support for Africa’s rightful place in international platforms, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Declaration.





India’s commitment to Africa’s development is multifaceted, encompassing open markets, digital revolution experiences, improved public service delivery, education, digital literacy, agricultural strengthening, and safeguarding open and free oceans for all nations.





Jaishankar highlighted the expansion of India’s diplomatic footprint in Africa, with 17 new missions opened in recent years, bringing the total to 46. He stressed that India’s approach is rooted in the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is a family), with development cooperation and capacity-building at the core.





Over 37,000 Africans have been trained in India under the ITEC/ICCR scholarships in the last decade, and institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology in Zanzibar, the National Forensic Science University in Uganda, and the Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Rwanda exemplify India’s commitment to advancing education in Africa.





Jaishankar affirmed India’s support for Africa’s Development Framework Agenda 2063, aiming for a secure and sustainable future for Africa. He outlined India’s approach as inclusive and demand-driven, focused on building local capacity and creating self-sustaining growth ecosystems, in contrast to extractive models of engagement.





India has extended over USD 700 million in grant assistance to African nations, including cancer therapy machines, medical equipment, medicines, ambulances, low-cost artificial limbs (“Jaipur Foot”), and food grains, benefiting more than 13,000 patients in 21 African countries. Infrastructure development across 200 projects in railways, power generation, agriculture, and water supply further demonstrates India’s steadfast commitment to Africa’s connectivity and self-sustaining growth.





Jaishankar’s address highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Africa, rooted in shared history, mutual development goals, and a vision for a just and inclusive international order.





India’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on capacity-building, inclusive development, and a rejection of exploitative models, positioning both regions as key partners in shaping a better future for the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







