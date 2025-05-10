



On the night of May 8, 2025, Pakistan launched a series of provocative and escalatory attacks targeting Indian cities, civilian infrastructure, and some military establishments. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, these actions included the use of drones and heavy-calibre artillery, with the intention of inflicting damage on urban centres and religious sites, notably attacking a Gurdwara in Poonch, resulting in civilian casualties, including members of the Sikh community.





Misri, in a joint press conference, condemned Pakistan’s actions as desperate attempts to provoke and escalate the conflict, while simultaneously engaging in widespread disinformation. He highlighted that Pakistan not only denied its involvement but also propagated the "preposterous and outrageous" claim that Indian forces were targeting their own cities, such as Amritsar, and attempting to blame Pakistan for these attacks. Misri dismissed these assertions as a "deranged fantasy," pointing out that such tactics are consistent with Pakistan’s history of misinformation and attempts to mislead the international community.





The Indian Armed Forces responded to these attacks in a manner described by Misri as "proportionate, adequate, and responsible." India’s response included targeted drone strikes on Pakistani air defence sites, with at least one Pakistani radar installation reportedly destroyed. Indian forces also intercepted and neutralised a significant number of drones-estimated at 300 to 400-deployed by Pakistan across 36 locations, many of which were identified as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models. These drones were believed to be used for both offensive operations and intelligence gathering.





India maintained that its military actions, conducted under the codename Operation Sindoor, were strictly aimed at terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and not at civilian or military targets, contrary to Pakistani claims. Indian officials reiterated that their intention was not to escalate the situation further, but to respond decisively to Pakistan’s initial aggression, particularly in the wake of the April 26 Pahalgam terror attack, which had killed 27 civilians and was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group India links to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Misri also addressed Pakistan’s attempts to impart a communal hue to the conflict, such as spreading false reports of India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara with drones. He emphasised that these were part of a broader disinformation campaign designed to sow discord and distract from Pakistan’s own acts of aggression and support for terrorist groups.





In summary, India’s official position, as articulated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, is that Pakistan’s targeted attacks on Indian cities and civilian infrastructure were met with a proportionate and measured military response. India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s denials and counter-accusations, labelling them as disinformation, and has reiterated its commitment to act firmly against any further provocations while keeping the international community informed of the facts.





ANI







