



In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives in South Kashmir, Pakistan has descended into a state of panic as India demonstrates unwavering resolve to respond. The April 22, 2025 attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF) - a known proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba - has triggered a series of decisive diplomatic and military preparations from India, causing visible alarm in Islamabad.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to pursue the perpetrators and their backers "to the ends of the earth" has significantly intensified Pakistan's anxiety. This concern is well-founded given India's history of retaliatory actions following major terror incidents, such as the cross-LoC operations conducted after the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. India has already implemented unprecedented punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari-Wagah border.





Pakistan's panic is manifesting across multiple fronts. Militarily, the Pakistani army has repositioned radar systems to forward locations in the Sialkot sector and deployed electronic warfare units near the Ferozepur sector to detect potential Indian airstrikes. This comes in response to India's large-scale military exercise "Aakraman" involving frontline fighter jets including Rafales. Additionally, Pakistan has begun evacuating terror launch pads across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, relocating terrorists to army shelters and bunkers after Indian security agencies identified these staging areas.





The Pakistani leadership's alarm is evident in their public statements. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed Pakistan had received "credible intelligence" about an imminent Indian military strike within "24 to 36 hours." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the UN to "counsel" India, requesting a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack while urging the UN Secretary-General to encourage India to "act responsibly and exercise restraint."





Diplomatically, Pakistan has frantically engaged its allies. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia met with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. There are also reports of Turkey supplying weapons, with Turkish military transport aircraft allegedly landing in Pakistan on April 27. Despite these efforts, Pakistan has secured limited international support, with only China backing its call for a neutral probe.





Meanwhile, India has garnered significant international backing. The United States has publicly condemned the attack and stated that Washington "stands with India," with similar statements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. This diplomatic isolation further compounds Pakistan's anxiety.





The situation is particularly challenging for Pakistan's military establishment under General Asim Munir, which is already facing domestic challenges in two of Pakistan's four provinces with historically low popularity. Some analysts suggest General Munir might view a limited conflict with India as a means to rally domestic support.





Pakistan's frantic response reveals its awareness of being exposed as a sponsor of terrorism. The unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and International Border, the hurried diplomatic outreach, and the military repositioning all betray a nation bracing for consequences. As India deliberates its strategic response, Pakistan's transformation into "Panicistan" reflects its recognition that the killing of innocent civilians will not go unpunished.





Agencies







