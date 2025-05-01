



Surya Drona Tech 2025, held on April 29–30 at Jaswant Ground, Dehradun Cantonment, marked a pivotal moment in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and technological advancement in defence, particularly in the domain of unmanned aerial systems.





The event was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), with senior military leadership including Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, and other dignitaries in attendance, underscoring the high-level commitment to indigenous innovation.





Organised by the Central Command of the Indian Army in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Surya Drona Tech 2025 was conceived as a showcase of India’s rapidly growing capabilities in drone and counter-drone technologies. The expo aligned closely with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, aiming to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technological innovation.





The event featured an impressive array of cutting-edge indigenous drone systems tailored for a wide spectrum of defence applications, including high-altitude operations, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), logistics, electronic warfare, and anti-drone solutions. Notable displays included ISR drones, loitering munitions, kamikaze drones, swarm drones, FPV drones, and specialised platforms for both aerial and ground missions. Anti-drone and electronic warfare systems, vital for modern battlefield scenarios, were also prominently exhibited.





A highlight was the live demonstration of operational capabilities, particularly night-flying and thermal imaging-technologies critical for 24/7 surveillance and combat effectiveness in challenging terrains. The event also showcased lightweight, 3D-printed surveillance drones developed by the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, notable for their rapid part replacement, VR-enabled controls, and user-friendly operation, making them accessible even to personnel with basic training. These drones further exemplified the spirit of in-house innovation and adaptability to operational needs.





The event’s agenda included thought leadership sessions and seminars, with speakers like Milind Raj discussing India’s national progress in drone technology and the evolving nature of warfare. The GOC-in-C, Central Command, in his address, emphasised that the integration of unmanned systems is now imperative for India’s defence preparedness, marking a shift towards technology-driven operations and reduced risk to personnel.





Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) delivered the keynote, stressing the transformative potential of drone technology not only for defence but also for sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure. He lauded the collaboration between the Indian Army and SIDM as a forward-looking initiative that would benefit both Uttarakhand and the nation at large.





A significant milestone at Surya Drona Tech 2025 was the release of the “Official Equipment Catalogue,” which documented the latest advancements and capabilities in drone technology. The event also fostered a spirit of cooperation through the exchange of mementos among dignitaries, symbolising the collaborative ethos driving India’s defence innovation.





Key objectives of the event included the thorough evaluation of showcased drone systems, identification of high-performing technologies for potential integration into defence operations, and the provision of actionable feedback to manufacturers. Insights gained will inform future research and development, shape procurement quality requirements, and reinforce the readiness of Indian drones for continuous deployment in diverse operational environments.





Surya Drona Tech 2025 attracted a diverse audience, including military personnel, government officials, industry leaders, students, and cadets. By opening its doors to the public, the event also aimed to inspire the next generation and enhance public understanding of India’s technological trajectory in defence.





Surya Drona Tech 2025 stands as a testament to India’s growing prowess in drone technology, its commitment to self-reliance, and its readiness to embrace the future of warfare through innovation, collaboration, and strategic foresight. The event not only highlighted operational capabilities but also set the stage for future advancements, partnerships, and the integration of unmanned systems into India’s defence architecture.





Agencies







