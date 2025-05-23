



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed its firm stance on illegal immigration, making it clear that all foreigners residing in India without valid documentation—including Bangladeshi nationals—will be dealt with strictly according to Indian law.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that “people who are staying in India illegally or foreigners who are staying in India illegally, whether they happen to be Bangladeshi nationals or any other national, they will be dealt with as per law”.





He further highlighted that India has a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals who are subject to deportation and has formally requested the Bangladeshi government to expedite the verification of their nationality.





Currently, there is a pending list of over 2,360 cases awaiting such verification, with many individuals having already completed their jail sentences in India while the process remains stalled.





This statement comes amid ongoing enforcement actions by Indian authorities, particularly in Delhi, where the police have been targeting undocumented immigrants. On May 17, 2025, Delhi Police deported 21 Bangladeshi nationals and arrested five others, including three transgender individuals, for living illegally in the city and engaging in activities such as begging.





The police noted that these individuals did not have criminal backgrounds in India but had crossed the border illegally, often facilitated by personal relationships with Indian citizens. In one case, a Bangladeshi woman developed a relationship with an Indian man through Facebook, who then helped her cross into India and settle in Delhi under a false identity.





The Foreigners Cell of the North West District Police used surveillance and social media analysis to apprehend these individuals, who have since been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.





India’s approach is underpinned by the newly passed Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which consolidates and modernises the country’s immigration laws.





The legislation strengthens border controls, digitises visa and registration processes, and establishes clear procedures for detention and deportation of illegal immigrants.





The bill also creates a centralised digital database to track foreign nationals and introduces stricter deterrents against illegal entry and overstaying. The government’s policy is clear: while India remains open to genuine travellers, students, and professionals, it will not tolerate illegal immigration, and all such cases will be processed as per the law, with due coordination with the countries of origin for deportation.





The Indian government, as reiterated by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, is actively enforcing immigration laws against illegal residents, with a focus on deportation after due legal and diplomatic process—particularly for Bangladeshi nationals, pending verification from their home country.





The recent legislative reforms and police actions underscore India’s commitment to national security and lawful migration management.





Based On ANI Report







