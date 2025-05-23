



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat recently visited Solar Industries in Nagpur, a leading private sector enterprise specializing in indigenous defence manufacturing and contributing significantly to India’s self-reliance in defence production.





During his visit, Dr. Kamat conducted a thorough review of the manufacturing processes for a range of advanced defence products being developed at Solar Industries, including missiles, rockets, drones, and other forms of ammunition.





In his exclusive interaction with the media, Dr. Kamat underscored the pivotal and expanding role of the private sector in fortifying India’s defence capabilities. He emphasised that private industry is crucial for achieving the objectives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and for enhancing the nation’s combat strength. Dr. Kamat stated, "The private sector is playing a crucial role in the defence sector. To achieve the goals of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to enhance our combat strength, it is essential to promote indigenous defence manufacturing".





Reflecting on the recent conflict with Pakistan, Dr. Kamat expressed satisfaction with the performance of DRDO-developed weapon systems, which were actively deployed during the operations. He noted that feedback from the armed forces and media reports affirmed the effectiveness of these indigenous systems, particularly when compared to adversary equipment, such as Chinese-origin systems used by Pakistan.





However, he also stressed the importance of learning from the conflict, identifying areas for improvement, and accelerating the induction of newer technologies to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare.





Dr. Kamat highlighted several advanced defence developments currently underway at DRDO, including the ongoing work on sophisticated missile systems, air-based and naval weapons, and an array of sensors designed for drone detection and neutralization.





He specifically mentioned the development of multi-sensor anti-drone solutions, such as the D4 system, which has proven highly effective in recent operations by detecting, identifying, and neutralising hostile drones through a combination of radar, radio frequency, and electro-optic technologies, as well as advanced jamming and directed energy weapons.





During his visit, Dr. Kamat also assured continued DRDO support for private sector initiatives and engaged with Solar Industries’ leadership to understand the industry’s expectations from the government. Solar Industries’ Chairman, Satyanarayan Nuwal, reiterated the company’s commitment to innovation, particularly in drone technology and advanced munitions, to keep pace with the rapidly changing paradigms of modern warfare.





Dr. Kamat’s visit to Solar Industries not only highlighted the strategic importance of private sector participation in India’s defence ecosystem but also showcased the collaborative efforts driving the development and deployment of cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies.





This partnership is seen as vital for maintaining technological superiority, ensuring national security, and achieving true self-reliance in defence production.





Based On ANI Report







