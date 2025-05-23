



The airspace over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been closed for May 23 and 24, 2025, following the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by Indian authorities, signalling preparations for a likely inter-island missile or weapons system test.





This closure, which restricts all civilian aircraft from flying over a designated area at any altitude during a three-hour window each day, is notable for its breadth and lack of alternative routes, a pattern typically associated with sensitive or hazardous military operations such as missile tests.





The NOTAM, issued on May 16, 2025, specifies a corridor of approximately 500–510 kilometres in length stretching from the southern tip of the islands into the Andaman Sea, with restrictions in place from 01:30 to 04:30 UTC (7 am to 10 am IST) on both days.





The closure affects nine international flight routes, underscoring the scale and strategic significance of the operation. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have a history of serving as a testing ground for India’s advanced missile programs, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and air-launched ballistic missiles, with recent tests conducted in January 2025 and April 2024, respectively.





While the government has not officially confirmed the exact nature of the test, defence analysts widely interpret the timing, location, and scale of the airspace closure as indicative of a major missile trial, possibly involving a land-attack or cruise missile system.





The involvement of the Tri-Service Theatre Command, which oversees the Andaman and Nicobar region, suggests an integrated defence exercise, potentially utilising naval, air, and land assets.





This missile test is taking place against a backdrop of relative calm at the India-Pakistan border, yet coincides with the ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, which targets terror infrastructure in neighbouring countries.





The strategic location of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, near key maritime routes like the Malacca Strait, further highlights the importance of such tests in strengthening India’s deterrence and power projection capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.





Aviation and maritime authorities have been advised to avoid the restricted area to ensure safety during the test window. As of now, official confirmation on the specific missile system being tested remains pending, but the operational patterns and historical precedent strongly suggest a significant advancement in India’s missile capabilities is underway.





