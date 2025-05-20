



Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, revered as the "Missile Man of India" and the "Father of Indian Missile Technology," laid the cornerstone for India’s transformation into a global missile power. His vision was anchored in the belief that only a strong, technologically advanced nation could ensure peace and command international respect.





This conviction drove him to spearhead the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) in 1982, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with the aim of achieving self-reliance in missile technology for India.





Under Dr. Kalam’s dynamic leadership, the IGMDP brought together India’s scientific community, academic institutions, R&D laboratories, industries, and the armed forces. The program resulted in the development of a family of indigenous missiles, each tailored to meet specific strategic and tactical needs:





Agni: An intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni became a symbol of India’s strategic deterrence, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads over significant distances.





Prithvi: Designed as a tactical, surface-to-surface missile, Prithvi provided India with battlefield flexibility and rapid response capability.





Akash: A medium-range surface-to-air missile, Akash was instrumental in defending Indian airspace, with proven effectiveness in intercepting enemy aircraft and missiles.





Trishul: This short-range surface-to-air missile was developed for low-level air defence against incoming threats.





Nag: A third-generation anti-tank missile, Nag was engineered to destroy modern armoured targets on the battlefield.





Dr. Kalam’s stewardship not only led to the operationalization of these missile systems but also fostered the development of indigenous radar and guidance technologies, further strengthening India’s defence infrastructure. His relentless pursuit of technological excellence culminated in the successful conduct of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, which firmly established India as a nuclear-armed state and elevated its status on the world stage.





The legacy of Dr. Kalam’s vision extended beyond IGMDP. In 1993, during a visit to Russia, he recognized the potential of an unfinished supersonic combustion engine, which became the genesis of the BrahMos missile project. The intergovernmental agreement signed in 1998 between India and Russia led to the creation of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture that developed the world’s only operational supersonic cruise missile system—BrahMos. The missile, capable of flying at speeds nearly three times the speed of sound, was successfully tested in 2001 and has since been inducted into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





BrahMos stands as a testament to the technological prowess achieved under Dr. Kalam’s guidance, combining indigenous expertise with international collaboration. Its operational success and export potential have positioned India as a significant player in the global defence market. Recent years have seen the export of BrahMos to the Philippines, with other nations across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America expressing strong interest in acquiring the system, marking India’s emergence as a defence arms exporter.





Dr. Kalam’s contributions extended far beyond missile technology. He mentored generations of scientists, inspired a culture of innovation, and instilled a sense of national pride. His tenure as the 11th President of India was marked by his deep connection with the people, especially the youth, earning him the affectionate title of "People’s President".





Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s visionary leadership and scientific acumen transformed India’s defence landscape, making the nation self-reliant in missile technology and elevating its status as a global missile power. His legacy continues to inspire and guide India’s scientific and strategic endeavours.





