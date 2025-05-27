



President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana has described the relationship between India and Guyana as “a bond of blood” following a meeting with an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.





This statement underscores the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, which are anchored not only in shared political and economic interests but also in strong cultural and historical connections, particularly through the large Indo-Guyanese community that makes up over 40% of Guyana’s population.





During the meeting, President Ali emphasized Guyana’s unwavering stance against terrorism and extremism, stating that such acts are fundamentally opposed to human dignity and must be rejected in all forms. He reiterated Guyana’s commitment to work alongside India and the international community to defeat terrorism and extremism on every front.





President Ali highlighted the multifaceted partnership between India and Guyana, noting significant Indian investments and expressing hope for increased Indian participation in Guyana’s development, especially in technology, digital products, and investment.





He also reaffirmed Guyana’s support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on an expanded United Nations Security Council, advocating for broader representation for countries like India and those from the African continent based on population and economic size.





The Indian delegation’s visit included meetings with Guyanese business leaders and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. The delegation also participated in the ceremonial signing of the National Assembly’s book, symbolizing the enduring partnership between the two democracies.





This diplomatic outreach is part of a broader initiative by the Indian government, following Operation Sindoor, to inform the international community about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to reinforce India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.





Operation Sindoor was launched as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in targeted military actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The India-Guyana relationship is further strengthened by ongoing cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, energy, healthcare, technology, and defence. Recent years have seen the signing of multiple agreements to boost collaboration in these areas, reflecting a shared vision for sustainable development and mutual growth.





High-level visits, such as that of Guyana’s Prime Minister to India for the World Sustainable Development Summit in 2025, have further cemented the bilateral partnership, with both nations focusing on renewable energy, digital innovation, and healthcare as pillars of future cooperation.





President Irfaan Ali’s remarks and the outcomes of the all-party delegation’s visit highlight the exceptional and evolving partnership between India and Guyana—one that is grounded in shared values, people-to-people ties, and a commitment to global peace and development.





Based On ANI Report







